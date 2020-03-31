LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Remote learning began at Ocean Beach School District this week, after guidance from the state that OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said was a “bombshell” for the district.
Huntley said that OBSD — along with the rest of the school districts across the state — found out about the new guidance from the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction last Monday, March 23, and were given a week to ramp up its efforts to begin offering “educational services” to the district’s more than 1,000 students.
“My spidey-sense told me this was coming, but I really didn’t think it was going to come as soon as Monday,” said Huntley on March 25. “We have a lot of staff that are very nervous, this is a big change for them. And teachers tend to be perfectionists, they want it to be just so, and they can’t. They have to accept what they can do in this environment.”
In a conference call with news media on March 26, Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal said that the state’s new guidance is essentially telling districts that they shouldn’t stop providing instruction just because they can’t provide the maximum level of instruction. He said the state doesn’t want districts trying to do everything, but that doing nothing “isn’t an option.”
OSPI listed three guiding principles that districts should use when providing instruction and student support: intentionally reach out to students to continue building relationships and maintain connections; plan and deliver content in multiple ways so all students can access learning; and manage and monitor student learning while planning what’s next for learning.
Staying in touch
After initially feeling extremely stressed about the new guidance when it came out, Huntley said she grew more calm after digging into the guidance and finding out what was expected of the districts.
“The reality is they’re not asking for the full-meal deal, which we aren’t ready to provide,” said Huntley. “What they’re asking is really for us to make meaningful contact with families, to help make sure families are doing OK and that we provide some sense of normalcy and keep those kids learning in whatever ways we can.”
In order to “keep students at the center” of the closure, the OSPI guidance says that staff should be developing a weekly plan and schedule that will “offer routines and structures for consistency and to balance think time, work time and play time for health and well-being.”
The guidance also says that districts should be flexible when considering how to deliver instructional content to its students. Delivery of instruction may include printed learning materials, phone contact, email, virtual instruction, or a combination of the aforementioned. Communication with families is also key to supporting students, the guidance says, calling families “critical partners” to ensure students have access to learning.
Huntley added that the district needs to be careful not to overwhelm families when contacting them, especially for families whose parents or guardians are working in a critical industry and are having to spend more time at work and away from their students. OBSD wants to avoid a situation where eight different teachers are trying to get in contact with a student and have teachers constantly trying to get in touch with them.
To that end, Huntley expects Hilltop School students’ anchor-point teacher to be the main point of contact for the student and family — at least for initial outreach. At Ilwaco High School, that point of contact will probably be the student’s grad prep teacher.
In order for teachers to have regular contact with students, the OBSD Board of Directors approved a resolution that allows board policies to be suspended in an emergency situation. Policy 5253, which relates to maintaining professional staff and student boundaries, is one such policy that could be suspended.
Policy 5253 prohibits OBSD staff from engaging with students on social media, which includes “friending” or “following” them. The policy does allow for staff to communicate with students via phone, text or email when it is related to school work.
Addressing inequity
Following the new guidance, OBSD staff spent last week in school-wide teleconference meetings to figure out the logistics of teaching to students from afar, as well as trying to address equity concerns for the students and families that don’t have the ability to receive online teaching due to a lack of access to technology or Wi-Fi.
“We have such an equity-in-access issue on this peninsula,” Huntley said.
The district is working to identify students who don’t have access, many of which Huntley says are students that its schools have had truancy issues with when school is operating normally. The closure has put these students in a vulnerable situation, and Huntley said it’s been tough to get in contact with them.
For students who don’t have access to technology, OBSD is working to provide them with the Chromebooks that they use when they’re physically at school. The Chromebooks are designed to be on the OBSD domain, so the district’s technology department is individually going through each Chromebook to make it usable on other domains. The district has been able to check out some of the Chromebooks to students so far.
Some internet service providers are also offering free trials of products to students and their families who could otherwise not afford them. Huntley said that one low-income family in Ocean Park was able to checkout a Chromebook from the school, and then signed up for a free 60-day trial from Spectrum to use its wireless internet services.
“Where we really struggle is with families living off the beaten path and where none of those things are available,” said Huntley. “Really, it varies from house to house and family to family.”
Assessing learning
A frequent question being asked by teachers and districts is whether the state is expecting them to be grading work that students complete while the remote learning mandate is in place.
Reykdal said that the new guidance just asks for districts to begin developing learning opportunities and that it does not require teachers to grade students’ work. For those districts or teachers that do want to grade, Reykdal suggested that they use a pass/fail grading model.
Huntley said that some OBSD teachers are struggling with the new guidance because it interrupts their regular teaching routine, such as giving students a quiz or test following the completion of a unit. For students that don’t have access to technology for online learning, Huntley’s encouraged teachers to call those students and talk with them about the learning packets they’ve been provided and review the curriculum that way.
“Formative assessment is enough, it’s not like we have to give full-on tests,” said Huntley. “My encouragement is for staff to look at assessment with a broad scope, because the goal is really to make sure that what they’re learning is going OK and to make adjustments if they’re struggling.”
OBSD will also not be collecting any physical curriculum packets that have been delivered to students, out of fear of contamination. Some students and parents have taken pictures of the completed packets and have emailed or sent them to teachers that way, Huntley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.