LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors took a couple of important steps forward in its bond preparation efforts at a pair of meetings late last month, clearing the way for voters to decide its fate next month.
The board unanimously approved the district’s bond resolution at a Feb. 15 special meeting, and appointed interested community members to write the official “For/Against” statements that are included in the voters’ guide that is mailed alongside ballots at its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 23.
The bond resolution and the documentation for the “For/Against” committees was delivered to the Pacific County Auditor’s Office on Feb. 24, a day ahead of the state’s resolution submission deadline for the April special election period. The bond will appear on the April 26 special election ballot, where it will need to receive at least 60% of the vote, a supermajority, in order to pass. Ballots are expected to be mailed to voters beginning April 8.
Bond resolutionThe $96.2 million, 25-year bond includes a handful of construction projects at OBSD schools, the most significant of which is $44 million for the construction of a new, tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that could support up to 660 students — including preschoolers — and would consolidate Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary. Its construction would effectively create a unified campus in Ilwaco that houses all of the district’s K-12 students.
Other projects covered by the bond include: $29 million for earthquake retrofitting and upgrades to Ilwaco High School’s operational systems; $10 million to replace the existing 43-year-old stadium, as well as resurface the track, replace the grass field with more conditions-friendly artificial turf, and install new drainage; $5.4 million for the addition of a single-story fieldhouse, to add more space for in-school and after-school activities; $4.2 million to replace and relocate the district’s makeshift bus garage, which would also include space for the district’s maintenance and technology facilities; and $3.5 million to renovate the old Kaino Gym building in Ilwaco, to house Ocean Beach Alternative School students and classes.
According to projections provided by the district, the bond’s estimated tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is $1.74 over a period of 25 years. In 2003, when the last bond was approved by voters, the tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value was $1.52 over a 20-year period.
The estimated annual tax on a home with an assessed value of $200,000 would be $348.06 — equivalent to a monthly tax of $29 and a daily tax of 95 cents. For homes with an assessed value of $300,000, the annual estimated tax would be $522.09 — equivalent to a monthly tax of $43.51 and a daily tax of $1.43.
If the bond were to pass, the district would form citizen committees in both Long Beach and Ocean Park to explore future uses of the LBE and OPE buildings. “I don’t want any of our schools sitting empty and deteriorating,” superintendent Amy Huntley said at a prior meeting. “I believe that the citizens of Ocean Park and Long Beach have to be very involved in any decisions regarding the schools in their community.”
A Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, required in some states but not in Washington, will also be formed by the district if the bond passes. The committee, essentially, would serve as the public’s eyes and ears during the bond process, provide input, and help keep the projects, budget and schedule on track.
‘For/Against’ appointmentsAs required by state law for bond measures, the school board at its meeting last week appointed a total of six community members to write the “For/Against” statements in the official voters’ guide that will be mailed out alongside ballots next month.
Three people were appointed to write the “For” statement, detailing why they believe voters should approve the bond, and three were appointed to write the “Against” statement, explaining why they believe voters should reject the bond. OBSD in recent weeks had advertised for those interested in serving on the committee to contact the district to make their interest known ahead of last Wednesday’s meeting.
Appointed to write the “For” statements were: Madeline Matson, executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum; David Glasson, Long Beach City Administrator; and Mavis Shucka, former vice president and branch manager at Bank of the Pacific. Appointed to write the “Against” statements were: Bonnie Lou Cozby, president of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the Village Club; Tom Downer, of Jack’s Country Store; and Diane Gruber.
Zoom bombersLast week’s board meeting, held over Zoom, was initially bombarded by a group of individuals, seemingly teenagers, who attempted to hijack the meeting with lewd, offensive and inappropriate comments.
Disruptions of public meetings by so-called Zoom “bombers” have been commonplace across the country since the pandemic shifted many meetings to the virtual realm, although it hadn’t seriously plagued local groups until now.
Chaos ensued at the meeting’s get-go, with the disrupters unmuting themselves and making vile sexual comments addressed to board members and school officials. The individuals, whom Huntley said were likely teenagers, also hijacked the screen being used to show the meeting’s agenda and sketched lewd and offensive drawings — including the swastika symbol that is commonly associated with Nazi Germany.
Because of the relatively anonymous nature of Zoom calls for public meetings, the perpetrators, Huntley said, are “almost impossible to find and punish.” She said the district will work to tighten its protocols for future online meetings. More stringent protocols could include screening participants before allowing them into the meeting, which is what the district did after they resumed last week’s meeting.
“We have tried to be very open so all can attend, but stricter protocols may need to be in place,” Huntley said.
