LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors voted to extend the contract of first-year superintendent Amy Huntley at its Feb. 26 school board meeting.
The decision to extend the contract, which will be issued near the end of this school year, means that Huntley will now be under contract through the end of the 2022-23 school year. Huntley is set to earn a salary of $120,000 this school year, but terms of the new contract will not be made available until the new contract has been issued.
Like many superintendents in the state, Huntley signed a three-year contract when she was hired to the position in March 2019. The contract stipulated that the school board hold a meeting prior to March 1 of this year — and prior to Feb. 1 in each following year — to consider whether a new three-year contract will be awarded, or whether the current contract will continue.
As a first-year superintendent, the school district agreed to reimburse Huntley up to $6,500 during the first year of the contract for the cost of tuition to complete her superintendent certification. The district also agreed to contract with a mentor who has previous superintendent experience in the state, to provide Huntley support and guidance in her first year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.