PACIFIC COUNTY — While COVID-19 caused the death of nine Washington residents and forced several schools across the state to close, Ocean Beach School District will remain open.
COVID-19, a member of the coronavirus family that’s closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks, is spreading in communities throughout the West Coast and claimed the lives of nine Washington residents thus far. These are the first deaths attributed to the virus in the United States. As of March 3, 27 Washington residents have tested positive for COVID-19, all in King and Snohomish counties.
Schools reach out
In a March 2 letter sent to families of OBSD students and staff, superintendent Amy Huntley shared a list of resources for the families to utilize to keep track of COVID-19, as well as steps that should be taken to prevent the spread of any viruses in schools.
“The Ocean Beach School District will continue to share information about this emerging public health issue with you directly and through regular communication channels,” said Huntley in the letter. “Please know that we will follow all recommendations of the Pacific County Health Department and the treatment and prevention plan they advise us to follow. Our actions in regards to school closures and other prevention steps will be determined by the health department.”
Huntley said that she has been keeping up with recommendations from both the Washington State Department of Health and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, which includes attending webinars. The webinars provide recommendations for how to reduce the risk at school, details cleaning and disinfecting procedures and gives schools some directions should an outbreak force them to close.
Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, said at a Feb. 29 press conference that officials might consider measures such as canceling school and large public events if there are additional cases, but said that it is not yet necessary to do so.
OBSD has also been in touch with Educational Service District 112, which sent school districts in its service area drafts of letters to send to families of students and staff regarding COVID-19. Monique Dugaw, executive director of communications and public engagement for ESD 112, told the Observer that all of the messaging ESD 112 has sent to its school districts is based on guidance from the DOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several schools in Washington closed as a precautionary measure over the past two weeks — including Jackson High School in the Everett suburb of Mill Creek, where a student tested positive for COVID-19 last week. At least a dozen other schools in the state have closed for at least one day in the last two weeks, both on the western and eastern sides of the state.
Huntley recalls OBSD has closed twice in recent memory for health related reasons, both of which were short-term. The high school closed for one day during the viral meningitis outbreak in September 2003, and the entire school district closed for one day during a seasonal flu outbreak. The flu closure was added to allow for a three-day weekend, which was used to disinfect schools and give students and staff an additional 24 hours away from close contact with one another.
County response
County health officials said that no Pacific County residents have been tested or are currently being monitored for COVID-19. Stephanie Michael, the county’s health services program manager, said that three residents had been under a self-monitored quarantine due to recent travel, but that the quarantine had ended last week.
Testing for COVID-19 in Washington has been exclusively done at the state health lab, but county health officials said that testing will soon also be done at the University of Washington’s lab. The testing done at the state’s lab is only able to be done for people whose conditions had met the CDC’s criteria, which required that the person had either traveled to a country with a widespread outbreak, or had a severe health condition. The testing at the UW lab does not have to follow that criteria.
Dr. Steven Krager, public health officer for Pacific and other southwestern Washington counties, said that the county is not recommending a cancellation of large gatherings or public events in the area.
“That is something we’re going to have to keep a close eye on,” said Krager. “We don’t have a set criteria for when we might say to avoid public events right now, but we are working on that.”
The county health department will communicate with the public via health alerts on its website (pacificcountyhealthdepartment.com) and Facebook page (Pacific County Public Health & Human Services), as well as sending out press releases.
Krager said the health department has been in contact with school districts in the county, but said right now its advice is the same as it usually is. He added that the schools that have closed in the state over the past couple of weeks weren’t necessarily doing so because of a public health recommendation.
“If a kid is sick they should stay home, and if a staff member is sick it’s the same thing,” said Krager. “It might be the case that a school wants to close down for a day or two to clean, and that’s fine, but we don’t want to cause a huge disruption based on fear.”
Krager stressed there are simple precautions people should do every day to help reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 or any other respiratory disease. Those precautions include washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, not touching your face, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze, staying home from work or school when sick.
If someone is concerned that they may have COVID-19 and have recently traveled or have a connection with a known case, Krager recommends that they call the county health department at 360-875-9343, their doctor or a hospital. Krager said people should exercise caution in deciding whether to visit a hospital.
“If you’re ill but you’re not short of breath, and you’re able to keep down fluids and eat and drink and rest, for the most part we recommend you stay home,” Krager said.
