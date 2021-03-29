LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Covid-19 has disrupted the past two school years at Ocean Beach School District, but the pandemic’s most significant and longest lasting impact on local schooling may be yet to come.
At its monthly meeting on March 24, OBSD school board members expressed a willingness for the district to explore a potential shift from the traditional school calendar — when school begins in September and lets out for summer break in mid-June — to what OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley calls a “balanced” calendar.
Under balanced calendars, Huntley said, school years are typically broken up into nine-week terms, with a couple of weeks off in between each term. The calendar includes a longer break in the summer, before the start of the next school year in the fall — although it would be noticeably shorter than the current two-and-a-half months off that students and staff are used to.
“There’s many pros, there’s many cons, so this is just a chance for us to start chatting about whether, and how much, we want to explore this, and how soon we want to think about pitching this and throwing it out to the community,” Huntley told board members.
Backed by the board
In unanimity, OBSD board members agreed with Huntley that a balanced calendar is something worth exploring for the district, with several saying outright that they are in favor of eventually making the transition.
“I think that this is a good year to have the conversation and to pitch it as a way to accelerate learning — which is something that we’re being directed to do because of potential learning loss that’s happened. I think that it gives us the opportunity to frame it in a way that people understand,” board member Tiffany Turner said.
“I think it’s great. Of all the systems [I’ve been a part of], I really enjoy the year-round school — and I think the kids do, too. I think in the end they got a lot more out of it, so I’m totally supportive of the concept,” board member John Holtermann said.
The biggest plus of the balanced calendar, several board members said, is that it prevents learning loss that can occur due to the months-long summer break. Combating learning loss, they argued, is more important than ever due to the chaos of the last two school years, when students were mostly not in physical classrooms.
“I think the pros are pretty strong, particularly as we face this learning loss that’s going on. Not only short-term, but long-term, because I think this has been a cycle every year,” Holtermann said. “You see some of the things where kids ace a test on the last day of school, and come back and take the same test in September and they all fail. It’s just amazing the loss that goes on over that summer period.”
Board member Anna Taft said she has been a “big fan” of a balanced calendar for many years, and agreed with Holtermann’s concerns about learning loss.
“I don’t know that there’s a whole lot of cons, in my opinion. I think the learning loss that kids get over that huge summer break is big,” Taft said. “There’s a lot of material and data out there that shows the benefits and the pros way outweigh the cons of a balanced calendar.”
Having school in warm months like June and July could pave the way for more outdoor learning opportunities, Holtermann added. He mentioned a school district in Portland that’s made the shift and that the warmer, drier months have allowed for classes to go on field trips to forests and other outdoor settings.
“I think this would give us more to do in the outside world, which would really give us a wonderful opportunity to get kids more engaged in different kinds of learning,” Holtermann said.
Affect on students
Huntley and board members acknowledged that there are possible cons associated with balanced calendars, as well as hurdles that would need to be cleared before the district could make the switch. Not least of which is winning over the support of parents, students and teachers.
“When I said something to my kids about [the possibility of a balanced calendar], they about shooed me out of the room,” Turner said laughingly.
Another potential con of switching to a year-round calendar, board member Don Zuern said, is that it could pose a problem financially for students that want — and sometimes need — a summer job to help earn for themselves and their families. Many of these jobs are seasonal, and are only available in the summer, when the tourism season is at its peak on the peninsula.
“Due to the demographics of our community, so many of our high school-aged kids have to work — not by choice, but to help their families out. For the younger grades, I think [the balanced calendar] would be something very beneficial to look at. But for the older grades, once they get to their own track learning, I don’t know if there’s as much loss,” said Zuern, who added he’d like to see data that shows what groups and ages of students are most affected by learning loss.
Concern also arose about how the transient nature of OBSD’s student population would be affected by the switch, with most prospective new students likely moving from a district where the traditional system was used. There were also questions about how the district’s maintenance workers and potential construction projects would be impacted, with larger scale projects typically reserved for the months-long summer break.
“I did my master’s thesis on balanced calendars. I do see that there are cons, and we need to explore those and make sure they’re [addressed],” Huntley said.
Gauging interest
Zuern said he is also curious how receptive teachers and school staff would be to the potential change, knowing that the traditional summer break and opportunity to “recharge” before the next school year begins is a big benefit for those that go into education.
“We’ve asked so much of our teachers in this last calendar year. Like I said, I’m not completely closed to it, but I would have to have a lot more information before I could be a yes,” Zuern said.
Huntley, a former teacher, said that the switch from a traditional school calendar to a year-round calendar is a toss-up for teachers. While they would lose the extended summer break, she said the new calendar would offer more frequent breaks in between the nine-week semesters, and would hopefully help teachers from feeling burnt out and overwhelmed like some do by the end of the school year.
“My favorite thing about it is that it gives you breaks before you get exhausted, instead of a really big break when you’re so burnt out that you just crash,” Huntley said. “My first year [teaching], I slept 16 hours a day for the whole month after school got out, because I was just so exhausted that I just crashed.”
Statistically, burnout is the biggest issue among teachers and school staff across the country, Huntley said.
“It’s a horrendous statistic. About half of people who go into the profession don’t make it past five years, so anything that can be done to help mitigate that workload and stress could be helpful and hopefully make people feel better,” Huntley said.
For now, the next step in the district’s exploration process includes plans to gauge the interest of students, parents and staff before taking any firm action. But the pandemic has certainly accelerated the timeline.
“I think if we’re going to make the switch, then this is the year to do it,” Turner said.
