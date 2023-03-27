LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District is facing significant cuts to teachers and other staff next school year, Superintendent Amy Huntley warned school board members earlier this month.
The more than 20 positions that are currently expected to face the chopping block are due to several factors, Huntley said, with the expiration of $1.4 million in temporary federal pandemic funds topping the list.
Those federal ESSER — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — dollars were first made available at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, through the CARES Act. A second round of funding was signed into law as part of another pandemic relief bill, while the third, largest and most recent round was included in the American Rescue Plan Act that became law in March 2021.
In all, OBSD has received about $2.92 million in federal funds the past few years, including a final disbursement of $1.4 million for the 2022-23 school year that Huntley said will be exhausted by August.
Raises play a role
There were several additional factors that the superintendent said attributed to the need to make cuts include “unprecedented raises” for teachers that have been mandated by the state Legislature in the wake of the McCleary decision, forcing the district to use local levy dollars to fill in the gaps.
OBSD, Huntley said, has also started paying more in order to retain good classified staff.
“We hadn’t raised classified wages in a long time — not very much, anyway — and we were going to lose people,” Huntley said. “We were already losing people, because we weren’t competitive and they could make more somewhere else and not get yelled at. Because in a lot of our positions, they get yelled at.”
Inflationary costs for gas and commodities, as well as experiencing a reduction in enrollment compared to pre-pandemic years, has also had a negative financial impact on the district. OBSD’s enrollment by student FTE neared 1,030 during the 2019-20 school year and currently sits at about 995. Huntley predicted enrollment would not return to those 2019-20 levels anytime soon.
'Very difficult'
Current projected cuts include a total of five certificated positions at the district’s two elementary schools, which includes one position being reduced via attrition, and a total of three certificated positions at the middle and high school, with two coming via attrition. Huntley noted that not all of the reductions being made at Hilltop and IHS are of full-time positions, but that further cuts for the two schools still need to be made.
Certificated school staff includes teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, while classified school staff includes the likes of paraeducators, office support, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance and professional technical staff positions.
A total of 12 classified positions are set to be cut across the district, with four coming via attrition. One position at the district office is also set to be cut through attrition. Huntley said office staff positions are unlikely to be cut.
“At this point, no one felt they could do with fewer secretaries in their building, or fewer hours,” Huntley said she was told by school principals. “It’s become a very difficult position. They are the ones who answer the phone, they are the ones that greet people when they arrive. And you can imagine a lot of those aren’t great calls, and a lot of those are dysregulated folks.”
Contract time coming up
The district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Ocean Beach Education Association, representing certified staff, is in line with state law and states that the school board must notify educators by May 15 of each year if their contract is not being renewed for the following school year. The only exception is if the state Legislature has not closed out its session and the state operating budget has not been passed.
Under OBSD’s CBA with the Classified Public Employees Association, the superintendent must provide written notice to all affected employees at least 10 work days prior to the layoffs taking place.
“I can wait until August and lay them off then, but that’s not what I want to do,” Huntley said. “In the late spring, we typically offer up a letter of assurance to classified staff … which is essentially so they know they don’t need to look for employment over the summer because they have a job in the fall. It’s not legally binding, but it is our statement that we’re pretty darn sure we want them back and that that’s the plan.
“I would want to make sure in June people know that they’re not going to have that opportunity in August, so they have time to make arrangements and do what they need to do. I don’t think it’s right to wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.