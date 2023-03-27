Ocean Beach School District office
Hard staffing decisions confront administrators at Ocean Beach School District offices in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District is facing significant cuts to teachers and other staff next school year, Superintendent Amy Huntley warned school board members earlier this month.

The more than 20 positions that are currently expected to face the chopping block are due to several factors, Huntley said, with the expiration of $1.4 million in temporary federal pandemic funds topping the list.

