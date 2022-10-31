LONG BEACH PENINSULA — For a retiree who’s interested in working with children a few days a month to supplement their income, boy does the Ocean Beach School District have a proposition for you.
At its monthly meeting last week, the OBSD Board of Directors voted to temporarily raise the daily rate for its substitute teachers from $150 to $200 for the remainder of the school year. The district hopes that the move will help attract more subs to fill out its lean roster of reserves, as it — like many other school districts throughout the country — has been experiencing a severe substitute shortage.
“In every building, we are struggling with subs,” OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley told board members on Oct. 26, saying that the district has just three people who are available as substitutes on a regular basis across the district’s four schools.
The lack of enough subs means that fellow OBSD teachers and administrators are often left to taking a subbing-by-committee approach, with several teachers sacrificing their scheduled prep periods to man the classroom in question for a period that day.
“Right now, what we’re experiencing is a reflection of what’s happening nationally,” Huntley said. “If we’re going to attract people, we need to pay a little more.”
Other nearby school districts have already raised their substitute rates to try and attract more subs; Astoria School District offers $195 per day for inexperienced and $225 for experienced subs, while Naselle-Grays River Valley School District increased its sub rate to $190.
One of the district’s three regular substitutes has recently signed up to sub across the river because of the disparity between OBSD’s and Astoria’s rates, Huntley said. At the district’s current rate up until last week, an experienced substitute who subbed just four times a month would have made $300 more a month subbing for ASD rather than OBSD, and a newer sub would have made $180 more per month.
Huntley added that OBSD is working on getting emergency substitute certificates for some of its paraprofessionals, but she said many of those employees make roughly the same — if not more — doing the job they were hired for than the $150 sub rate. “A higher rate would also honor them stepping out of their role, which always leaves extra work for them to do when they go back into their role.”
The district is working on producing a flyer to push out to parents and other community members about the benefits of subbing; good pay, and working only when you want to. Board members also recommended that OBSD’s Facebook and social media accounts be used to raise awareness about the need for subs and the benefits provided, which Huntley said the district planned to do.
New sub sign-ups can take a bit of time, Huntley cautioned. The process involves taking fingerprints — which needs to be scheduled two weeks in advance with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and costs about $15 per person — as well as creating an account with the state’s Education Data System, and the district applying for an emergency substitute certificate on the person’s behalf.
Current subs for OBSD need to have an associate’s degree or higher. For those applying without that level of education, Huntley said the district will consider the applicants on an individual basis. With the boom in the number of older people moving to the peninsula to retire over the past decade, Huntley and board members are confident that there is a decent-sized pool of potential substitutes in the community.
“We have people, I think, that might be attracted to it if it paid a little more,” Huntley said.
