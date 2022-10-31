Ocean Beach School District administrative offices
Buy Now

Substitute teachers are in high demand nationwide and locally, prompting Ocean Beach School District to bump the daily pay rate for subs.

 CHINOOK OBSERVER

LONG BEACH PENINSULA — For a retiree who’s interested in working with children a few days a month to supplement their income, boy does the Ocean Beach School District have a proposition for you.

At its monthly meeting last week, the OBSD Board of Directors voted to temporarily raise the daily rate for its substitute teachers from $150 to $200 for the remainder of the school year. The district hopes that the move will help attract more subs to fill out its lean roster of reserves, as it — like many other school districts throughout the country — has been experiencing a severe substitute shortage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.