ilwaco_high_school_building_entry.jpg
Buy Now

Ilwaco High School will benefit from a seismic safety grant from the state.

 CHINOOK OBSERVER

ILWACO — Don’t look now, but there has been movement on funding for seismic retrofitting at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School.

At the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors meeting last week, OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley reported to board members that the district is one of just a select few schools in Washington to receive funding for possible seismic upgrades via a new grant program from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.