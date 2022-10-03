ILWACO — Don’t look now, but there has been movement on funding for seismic retrofitting at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School.
At the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors meeting last week, OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley reported to board members that the district is one of just a select few schools in Washington to receive funding for possible seismic upgrades via a new grant program from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
OBSD has been awarded $92,000 as part of phase one of the new three-phase School Seismic Safety Grant program, Huntley said. The grant will allow the district to perform geotechnical surveys and architectural site assessments — work that is needed for any potential seismic improvements at both IHS and Hilltop.
“It’s really the work to find out what our soils are, where the buildings need support,” Huntley told the Observer, adding that Hilltop is generally in better shape than the longstanding IHS, but that it does have some seismic issues. “It’s kind of [determining] what is the scope we’re dealing with, in phase one.”
This opportunity for state dollars was created after the state Legislature earlier this year passed a supplemental state construction budget that includes $91.4 million to implement the new program, which will help fund earthquake and tsunami safety upgrades to the state’s most vulnerable schools. The new funding is a 150% increase over the previous year, and a nearly eight-fold increase just three years prior, after the state had long lagged behind the likes of Oregon and British Columbia in providing school seismic retrofit funding.
The first phase is expected to take at least four months to complete, Huntley said. The second phase would focus on getting more precise information for the purpose of developing cost estimates and conceptual designs, and is expected to take at least another four months. The final phase would include the aforementioned design work and cost estimates, as well as putting out bids and any bond work.
“We’re pretty much guaranteed to keep getting phase money, as long as we’re getting the work done,” Huntley said. “The sooner we can get it done, the sooner we can access more funds. Of course, we’re a school district, so getting it done is not easy because you have to go through bidding processes and deal with a lot of things.”
Along with the Taholah and Cape Flattery school districts, OBSD is among the first school districts accessing this program.
“We’re the first ones, so they’ve already warned us we’re guinea pigs and there may be a few things they don’t have ready for us,” Huntley told the board. “It’s nice to be first for something like this.”
Huntley said she was told by state officials implementing the program that a large reason why OBSD was one of the first schools chosen for the program was because of the planning and preparation done by the Facilities Advisory Committee in the lead up to the district’s bond proposal that local voters sharply voted down earlier this spring.
“Pass or fail, like it or not, the reality is our work put us in line to have access to these funds,” Huntley said, noting that the other districts chosen were in a similar position to OBSD — they are located on the coast, and have previously tried for local support to fund seismic upgrades.
Huntley noted that the program won’t pick up all of the cost for seismic improvements, and could potentially lead to another bond proposal — albeit at a “significantly less” cost. OSPI has to contribute at least two-thirds of the cost of a district’s improvements. And because of the potentially catastrophic damage an earthquake can cause to seismically unsound structures, Huntley said it could lead to “a pretty big modernization, where a lot of the money would come from the state instead of locally.”
She also clarified that none of the funds OBSD receives as part of the program can go toward the likes of the bus barn, stadium, or other district buildings in rough shape. “But for the community it means any funds they put toward this, it goes a lot farther for us to be able to do all of these projects at a much, much lower cost locally.”
“I think it’s just super exciting that we’re in this position to access these funds that the legislature set aside, and I’m really glad that we did that earlier work because it has put us in a position to be in the first round of this,” Huntley said. “We all know that Ilwaco High School needs some work, and sooner rather than later, so it’s very exciting that we might be able to save our local tax base a lot of money and get some good safety and modernization improvements.”
