RAYMOND — The Washington State Dept. of Transportation has made significant changes at a hot spot on U.S. Highway 101 north of Raymond that has had a series of serious injury collisions in recent years, including a fatality in early 2018.
The treacherous corner between Butte Creek and Smith Creek Road now has additional signage after WSDOT took note of a “thought-provoking” article by the Observer published on Dec. 9, 2020, after a near-fatal accident in the section on Dec. 4. The collision resulted in two patients, one in critical and another in serious condition, being airlifted to trauma centers.
“We review all our highway routes all across the southwest region, which is probably 2,000-3,000 lane miles of highway, and we try to do that on a five-year basis,” David Burkey of DOT said. “What we try to do is identify trends and crash hotspots and stuff like that and see if we can find some kind of safety improvements that we can do to those locations. That’s originally how we would find those types of things.”
“In this case, I had an email come through somebody sometime in December 2020 that said there was an article in the Chinook Observer that said something about crashes on curves out on highway 101 by Smith [Creek Road],” he said. “What people don’t realize is we can’t get out to every location; we have maintenance people that are out there that tell us we have crash history we can look at. For whatever reason, nothing spiked in that area when we did our safety audit.”
Closer look
As a result, Burkey had some of his coworkers take a closer look at the roadway section, and they were able to identify the curve as having “higher than expected to see numbers” for crashes. The six-year look at the road determined that the collisions were predominantly in the northbound direction.
“First thing we do is we go out and make sure we have the proper signing out there, and we checked that, and we had proper signing, which typically is some sort of an advance sign in front of the curve, either windy road or a curve sign at the curve,” Burkey said. “Then we look at the curve and see if we have like a large arrow and then the advisory speed you should drive it at. Everything looked ok there, but our job is to find more things that we can do to enhance it because we can’t guess why people do the things they do when they crash.”
“So we looked at that and some countermeasures that are somewhat effective and other stuff and tools we have in our toolbox to make safety improvements. So what we did on the curve is we went in there, and we put supplemental signs which are called chevrons at 80ft spacing throughout the whole curve so as you’re driving down the road, you see them the whole direction. We added [the] advisory speed again, and we added post reflectors to the post so as you’re driving at night, it lights it up like a picket fence. We also put a guidepost out there,” Burkey added.
Led to more additions
On top of the corner changes, DOT looked at the intersection of US 101 and Smith Creek Road roughly a half-mile from the corner. The crash history wasn’t as significant, but they determined that the section could use a few enhancements as well.
“It’s like you have a vertical curve and a horizontal curve which means you have issues a little bit, and so we looked at adding some advance signing to let people know the intersection was coming up,” Burkey said. “We already had green and white signs out there, which those aren’t even required, but we also try to have those in advance. We changed those out, I believe, to warning signs, and then we updated the signs at the intersection; I think we put a guidepost at the intersection too, just to, again, get a little more awareness to the intersection being there.”
Burkey explained the changes were made in part in hopes of reaching DOT and the state’s goal of “Target Zero,” which is to have zero traffic-related injuries or fatalities by 2030. He admits the goal is somewhat impractical, but it isn’t impossible.
WSP: Hopefully will contribute to safety
Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, who heads the Naselle detachment of WSP, is excited to see changes in the treacherous section. He has championed ideas to improve safety in the section for at least the past year and has had numerous conversations with DOT about those ideas. According to Burkey, he meets with Moon and WSP twice a month, and they keep in close contact and even spoke together about the Observer article.
“I think that between the article [the Observer] wrote and the discussions we had, and them also trying to address things in the area, all played roles in them being able to put these signs up with the idea of it working toward the overall public safety and the safety of traveling vehicles through that area,” Moon said. “Obviously, we are going to continue to encourage people to pay attention to signs because if they don’t pay attention to the signs, then we can still continue to have some of those issues.”
“You can post speed limits and signs, but if people don’t heed them, then we are out to have some of the same continuing problems. Hopefully, these new signs and the other things [DOT] will do will help contribute to the safety in the area,” Moon added.
