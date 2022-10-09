The Chinook Observer earned first place for General Excellence in the annual Better Newspapers Contest hosted by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association. Luke Whitaker was named Photographer of the Year and Patrick Webb was named the best feature writer and also the best sports writer in the state. The awards were presented at the annual WNPA convention in Bellingham on Saturday.
PATRICK WEBB
General Excellence is the highest award presented to Washington newspapers, representing the best of the industry. This is the Observer’s third outright win in a row.
Luke Whittaker was named WNPA's statewide Photographer of the Year.
Patrick Webb was named Washington Feature Writer of the Year and also Sports Writer of the Year.
Details of the annual Better Newspapers Contest were announced at the annual WNPA convention in Bellingham Saturday.
Whittaker earned eight individual awards. His story about the drowning of a teenage boy earned second place for breaking news and its accompanying photograph won first place for breaking news photos. His piece headlined “Big risk, big clams” placed second for business features and the photo with it won the color portrait division. His photo of a backflip during a fireworks show earned first place for color feature photos and his photo of clammers placed second in the same category. He also placed first and second in the photo essay category for packages on winter weather and clamming.
Webb also earned eight individual awards. A story about retired stuntman Jeff Jensen placed first for long general features, a story about Kathy Ambrose’s dying wish to visit the beach earned first place for short news stories, and a story about a prehistoric fossil being named for “Gordy” Simmons of Skamokawa placed first for historical features. His piece on Ocean Park poet Andrew Puzauskas placed third for personality profiles.
In sports, Webb’s story about injured Naselle athlete Bella Colombo’s participation at the state volleyball tournament earned second for sports personality profiles and a photo of her disconsolate classmate Kaylin Shrives at the state basketball tournament placed second for color sports feature photos. In a category for unusual stories called “news of the weird,” he won first place for a story on “Bigfoot believer” Russell Wiitala. He also won first place for a portfolio of headlines.
Editor Matt Winters placed second in editorial writing for a piece suggesting it was time to rein in fireworks mayhem on the Peninsula.
Writer Brandon Cline placed second in comprehensive coverage by a single writer for his analysis of the Ocean Beach Schools’ bond issue.
Designer Randy Wrighthouse earned first place for feature page design for his layout on “ghost boats.”
Cate Gable earned first place in the best general interest column category for “Coast Chronicles,” her weekly contributions highlighting her life and positive elements on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Jeff Clemens, who reports from North County, earned third place for environmental reporting for a story about green crab in Willapa Bay.
