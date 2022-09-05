Ocean Beach Hospital 11-2021 file 4.jpg
Ocean Beach Hospital leaders are currently engaged in annual and long-term financial planning.

ILWACO — Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics (OBHMC) is starting its annual budget process. A preliminary draft will be presented in September with a final budget considered by the Board of Commissioners during their October meeting, according to a statement from the hospital.

Public hospital districts like OBHMC are primarily funded through patient revenue and an operations levy paid through property taxes. (OBHMC’s operations levy is $0.47 per $1,000 of assessed value.) Some revenue comes from grants and donations; this is not enough to fund daily operations or capital projects.

