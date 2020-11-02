ILWACO — It’s been close to eight months since band and choir classes actually met in-person in Washington schools. Now, Ocean Beach School District Music Director Rachel Lake is trying to change that.
This fall, Lake has been leading an effort in the state to lift the outright ban on nearly all in-person instruction for music classes that has been in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the most recent employer health and safety requirements for school announced on Sept. 30 — jointly developed by the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state Department of Health, Department of Labor & Industries, local school district superintendents and school labor representatives — band in the classroom in Washington schools are currently restricted to percussion and stringed instruments only, with physical distancing measures in place. Choir is only permitted in a remote setting when no other people outside of the immediate household are present.
Return to safe in-person
Lake, with the support of the Washington Music Educators Association, has begun a vigorous campaign to raise awareness about the need for music classes to return safely in-person, including providing the framework for an online petition to Gov. Jay Inslee to reexamine the state guidelines on in-person music instruction. The petition had more than 1,200 signatures near the end of October.
“The way [the school music restriction] is going to be reassessed is if people talk loud enough to have it be reassessed,” Lake said.
She has also reached out to elected officials and governmental agencies, and has received responses from state Sen. Dean Takko, state Rep. Brian Blake, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal’s office, Sen. Patty Murray, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department.
Along with the guidance restricting in-person music instruction are two reports that the state agencies considered when making its decision; one from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigating the transmission of covid-19 at a March choir practice in Washington’s own Skagit County, where more than half of the attendees contracted the virus, and another from the National Center for Biotechnology Investigation that details what is known and unknown about how covid-19 spreads via singing.
More known about virus
Lake points out, however, that both of those reports were released in the summer or spring, and that more has been learned about how the virus spreads in recent months. She said it got under her skin that the state hadn’t considered more recent studies or data when issuing its guidelines.
“If [the guidance] was made off of current studies, I wouldn’t be as loud about this,” Lake said.
She cited a study released in August that was commissioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the College Band Directors National Association showing encouraging preliminary results.
“The goal of this study from the beginning was to identify the issues of aerosol production in performing arts activities, and to find a way forward so these activities will survive the pandemic,” said study co-chair Dr. Mark Spede, CBDNA President and Clemson University director of bands, in a statement.
By incorporating mask-wearing — OBSD purchased masks specially designed for band students to wear while playing — as well as practicing hygiene and physical distancing measures, including bell-cover “masks” to help reduce the range of aerosol particle emissions coming from the instruments, the study’s preliminary results indicated that limiting indoor rehearsals to 30 minutes or less, or 30-minute outdoor rehearsals with 5-minute breaks, significantly reduces the quantity and spread of aerosol among those involved. The study is expected to be completed in December.
There has been progress on the push to bring music back into classrooms in a safe manner, Lake said. Last week, Lake was told that new guidance is being looked at by state agencies for band and choir classes.
If and when in-person instruction for music classes are able to resume, Lake’s plan is to hold band rehearsals outside, in the lower section of the football stands and on the field, to allow for maximum physical distancing. Ensuring her students are safe is an utmost priority, she said.
“I never want to do this when it’s not safe,” Lake said.
Making lemonade out of lemons
For now, Lake is trying to make the best of the cards her classes have been dealt and take advantage of some of the unique opportunities and advantages that virtual learning can provide, while also trying to overcome the downsides.
“It’s hard, because there’s of course the equity issue and making sure everybody’s internet is working appropriately,” Lake said.
On several weekends since the school year began, Lake has driven instruments, sheet music, clarinet reeds and more to students’ homes to ensure they have what they need to stay up to speed and engaged in the virtual setting. She’s also planning to give out goodie bags for Christmas and other holidays to keep spirits high.
One such advantage of the virtual setting is how much easier it is to bring in guest performers and guest speakers for her students. Every Thursday since the school year began, Lake has brought in a professional or college professor to the virtual classroom to talk with her students about what it’s like in a career centered around music, and what that’s been like in the covid-19 era. They even had a special appearance from the U.S. Marine Band.
“Kids can find out information about what it’s like to be a professional musician, or what it’s like to be a teacher in a different country — I had somebody come in from Morocco,” said Lake. “We’ve had college professors from all over the United States come in and talk to the kids about music, what it’s like to play music during covid, what it’s like to go to college and what college life is like.”
Another advantage of virtual learning is that she’s able to meet one-on-one with students for extended periods of time, something that’s not really able to happen during in-person instruction due to the rehearsal nature of her music classes.
“I’m able to differentiate every single lesson for each individual student. I meet with them for between 15 and 20 minutes and make sure they know what their personal goal is and what they want to get better at. I’m meeting a lot of needs that, when you’re in a large ensemble class … I can’t talk to these kids individually,” Lake said.
When it’s all said and done, and music classes are back in session and the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, Lake believes her band and choir groups will be better because of what they’re doing now in the virtual classrooms. But nothing will beat having her students back — safely — and performing as a group, whenever the time comes.
