SOUTH BEND — Cherie L. Stigall, 31, of Ocean Park, was arrested by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office on March 26 for second-degree arson. She is currently sitting in the Pacific County Jail on $100,000 bail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Stigall allegedly set a vehicle on fire in the 1900 block of Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. The responding deputy learned that witnesses allegedly observed Stigall set a Ford Expedition SUV on fire with kerosene lanterns.
"[The victim] stated that both the lanterns were in her bedroom earlier that day," the deputy stated in the affidavit. "There [were] cameras pointing in the direction of the vehicle."
The affidavit also stated that the deputy spoke with a neighbor who reported that Stigall had gone to his residence and said she set the vehicle on fire and planned to set [the victim's] house on fire next.
Stigall was located, arrested, and booked into the jail at 2:03 p.m.
Under Washington state law, second-degree arson is a class B felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
According to court records, Stigall was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2021, for assault after she and another person jumped out of a vehicle and attacked a woman on the 1400 block of 267th Place in Ocean Park.
The victim in the incident suffered serious injuries, and Stigall, according to a witness, struck the victim with a long object later identified as an aluminum cane.
Stigall was arrested and booked into the jail for second-degree assault and ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge in a plea agreement on Feb. 18. She was sentenced to three months in jail with credit for time served.
