RAYMOND — Officers from multiple agencies converged on a home on 7th Street in Raymond after a 911 caller stated a man was attacking his family members and was armed with a knife. The tense situation happened on March 31 at 4:15 p.m.
The suspect’s brother reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers that his brother made threats to stab their mom and was still armed with the knife. Four officers responded to the scene and took a “paranoid” suspect, identified by court records as Vidal Delgado Silva, 24, of Raymond, into custody.
According to court records, Silva had asked his mother for some marijuana because she gets free samples and the next moment was attacking her, backhanded her, and began making stabbing motions in her direction with a knife while the two were in the kitchen.
A witness told officers that she went into the kitchen and saw the encounter, and heard Silva threatening to kill their mother. Silva’s mother fled the kitchen and hid behind her husband, who along with Silva’s brother attempted to stop him.
“[Their father] then started yelling at [Silva] telling him he was done and he needed to leave,” an officer wrote in an arrest probable cause affidavit. “[Silva] then started hitting [his father] in the face. [His mother] came into the living room where [Silva] was hitting [his brother], she and [his brother] tried stopping [Silva] but then [Silva] started hitting [his brother] in the face.”
When officers arrived, Silva’s father rushed out the front screen door of the home bloodied and they observed Silva standing at the screen door refusing to come out. He eventually was pulled outside the door by officers and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Officers noted that Silva was showing signs of paranoia and appeared to be having some sort of mental health crisis at the time of the incident.
Silva’s father was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital with minor injuries and Silva was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
During a preliminary hearing on April 3, his bail was set at $50,000.
