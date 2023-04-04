Police response

Law enforcement responded to a potentially dangerous scene in Raymond on March 31.

 JEFF CLEMENS

RAYMOND — Officers from multiple agencies converged on a home on 7th Street in Raymond after a 911 caller stated a man was attacking his family members and was armed with a knife. The tense situation happened on March 31 at 4:15 p.m.

The suspect’s brother reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers that his brother made threats to stab their mom and was still armed with the knife. Four officers responded to the scene and took a “paranoid” suspect, identified by court records as Vidal Delgado Silva, 24, of Raymond, into custody.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.