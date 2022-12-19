The results are in from the recount requested by losing candidate Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, which showed an insignificant shift in the outcome of the race — in favor of his opponent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.
With all seven counties comprising the 3rd District having certified their respective machine recount — which Kent’s campaign footed the bill for, as the margin of his loss was not close enough to qualify for either a machine or manual recount — the overall results saw Kent gain five votes, while Perez has gained nine.
Skamania County, the second-least populous county in the district, was the last of the seven that had yet to finish up its recount, but finished their counting just prior to the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print deadline.
Following the initial certification of the election by Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs on Dec. 7, Perez, a Democrat, led Kent, a Republican, by 2,629 votes. Perez had 50.14% of the vote compared to Kent’s 49.31%, with 0.55% going to write-ins.
The recount did not alter the results in Pacific County that had been certified by the county canvassing board in November. Perez finished with 6,048 votes, or 50.9%, compared to Kent’s 5,793 votes, or 48.75%. Write-ins received 41 votes, or 0.35%.
In order to request the machine recount for the entire 3rd District, Kent’s campaign submitted a $48,589 deposit to the state — 15 cents per ballot cast in the district. In the weeks following the election, after it became clear that Kent would come up short against Perez, his campaign made several appeals to supporters to fund a recount of the race.
In a machine recount in Washington state, county-accepted ballots without recorded votes in the race being recounted are re-examined for markings that should be counted as a vote. A more exhaustive manual recount, which requires a deposit of 25 cents per ballot if it does not automatically qualify, would have required Kent’s campaign to make a deposit of $80,981.75.
According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month, Kent’s campaign reported raising about $86,000 following the Nov. 8 election. As of Dec. 8, prior to submitting the recount deposit, the campaign had $155,000 cash on hand, according to the filing.
2024 rematch?According to Clark County Today, Kent announced his intent to seek the 3rd District seat again in 2024 at a Dec. 15 event in Washougal hosted by Patriots United — an election-denying organization whose mission is to “change the trajectory of our state from radical liberal ideology back to conservative values.”
“I’m running again in 2024,” Kent said to those in attendance. He also said that he didn’t expect the machine recount to change the outcome of the race, but that he will not concede until his campaign has “reached the limit of all we can do.”
He also made claims of “voter disenfranchisement” and said he was considering taking legal action over the race’s outcome.
In other potential news about the race for the seat in 2024 — all coming before Perez’s term in office has even begun — Politico reported earlier this month that outgoing Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is considering a comeback for the position. Following a 12-year run, her last day in office is Jan. 3.
First elected in 2010, Herrera Beutler was defeated in the top-two August primary following a steep drop in support among Republican voters. The incumbent drew the ire of supporters of former president Donald Trump after she was one of 10 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach the then-president on a charge of inciting an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
Earlier in December, Herrera Beutler was one of 39 House Republicans to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill signed into law on Dec. 13 that requires the federal government and all states and territories to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages and provides religious liberty protections.
Herrera Beutler voted against an earlier version of the bill in July, just before the August primary in which Kent and several other Republicans were running against her from the right.
