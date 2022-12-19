Joe Kent

The results are in from the recount requested by losing candidate Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, which showed an insignificant shift in the outcome of the race — in favor of his opponent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

With all seven counties comprising the 3rd District having certified their respective machine recount — which Kent’s campaign footed the bill for, as the margin of his loss was not close enough to qualify for either a machine or manual recount — the overall results saw Kent gain five votes, while Perez has gained nine.

