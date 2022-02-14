LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Over the past decade, projects and initiatives at the Ocean Beach School District have been lent a helping hand by the Verna S. Oller Foundation, the charitable organization supporting education on the peninsula that has often flown under the radar compared to the Verna S. Oller Aquatic Trust.
The foundation has been supporting educational efforts at OBSD since 2013 and has awarded more than $100,000 to the district since 2015, according to Guy Glenn Sr., Oller’s attorney who helps manage both the foundation and trust and serves as an alternate trustee.
When Oller passed away in May 2010, she left behind about $1 million for local educational causes. The foundation and the trust are separate entities that are independent of each other with their own specific purposes, Glenn said.
The foundation began its giving to OBSD in 2013. Each year, the district’s managing committee — formed to meet the foundation’s requirements — meets to develop and select the proposals that receive grant funding from the foundation. Grant awards have ranged from $12,000 to $20,000 annually, Glenn said.
Superintendent Amy Huntley said the dollars OBSD has received from the foundation over the past decade have gone toward a variety of educational initiatives. Some of the funds the district received this year will go toward supporting and expanding Career and Technical Education programs at Ilwaco High School. The foundation dollars will help teachers receive special training on teaching CTE classes.
“We have some staff that have the industry experience, but haven’t got the CTE experience,” Huntley said. “If we can marry those two together, that’s going to give us more opportunities for kids.”
In recent years, Huntley said OBSD has used the funds to beef up its social-emotional learning curriculum in response to the effect the pandemic has had on students’ mental health — although concerns about mental health had been on the rise before the pandemic, too, she noted.
Funds have also been used in the past to support Guided Language Acquisition Design (GLAD) training for teachers. GLAD is an instructional model aimed at helping to improve literacy outcomes for English-language learning students, particularly at the elementary school level.
“It’s a wonderful partnership, and it’s money that we can do training with people that we otherwise wouldn’t have the funds to do some of these things,” Huntley said about the foundation.
Oller’s trust, Glenn said, is being managed to provide long-term sustainable funding to support education at OBSD and support local swimming programs and projects covered by the aquatic trust. The investment portfolio is being “prudently” managed to maximize the risk-adjusted return after inflation, and funding should never run out.
“If prudently managed, funding from the foundation for the Ocean Beach School District should increase over time and at least keep pace with inflation-adjusted value,” Glenn told the Observer.
BackgroundAlong with the funds Oller left behind for school and educational purposes, the rest of the money, she specified, should go toward the construction of a new indoor community swimming pool facility within the city limits of Long Beach.
Glenn, who had known Oller since he was three years old, said she specifically wanted the pool to be constructed in Long Beach because she remembered the swimming pool that was located in the city when she was younger.
“Many people don’t realize that she only wanted to fund construction of the pool. She wanted the City of Long Beach, and users of the pool, to pay for operating and maintaining it,” Glenn said, noting Oller also agreed to pay for transportation costs for people to use the Astoria Aquatic Center. “Her primary intention was for people to be safe in the water and learn how to swim.”
In February 2013, the Long Beach City Council formally declined a $5 million bequest from Oller to build the pool. City officials at the time said the costs of operating and maintaining the facility would be too much of a financial burden on the city.
After Long Beach declined the funding to build the pool, Glenn said that much of the funds were to be distributed to OBEF — along with some funds being set aside to continue covering transportation costs for people to go to the Astoria Aquatic Center. This alternative had been envisioned by Oller and written into her will.
But the trustees, after considering that Oller’s intentions revolved around swimming and water safety, worked with OBEF and the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to modify the trust. As a result of the modifications, $1.5 million was distributed to OBEF while the remainder stayed with the aquatic trust to provide funding for local swimming and water safety-related programs and projects.
The modifications, Glenn said, allowed the trust to fund programs at the Dunes Pool — located at the Dunes Bible Camp in Ocean Park — and the Astoria Aquatic Center, “which would otherwise not have been eligible for funding.” In addition to the pools, Glenn said the trust has also provided financial support for surf rescue equipment and beach safety-related programs through South Pacific County Technical Rescue.
Moving forward, Glenn said the aquatic trust is continuing to work with its local advisory committee, as well as local facilities and entities, to carry out the trust’s purpose. The pandemic has proved challenging to maintain swimming programs for the public, Glenn noted, but is hopeful that more options will be back up and running this year.
The trust is also keeping tabs on the proposed Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center at the Port of Ilwaco, “in consideration of assisting with some funding for the pool portion of the project,” Glenn said. The community center’s plans currently include the construction of an indoor swimming pool, as well as a gymnasium, fieldhouse and other recreational and educational facilities.
