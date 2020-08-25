CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — A 23-year-old man from the Olympia area drowned after being swept into the ocean at Benson Beach inside Cape Disappointment State Park on Saturday, Aug. 22.
A 911 call was received by the Pacific County Communications Center at about 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 22, regarding a person in distress in the ocean waters off of Benson Beach. Numerous agencies responded to the call, including South Pacific County Technical Rescue watercraft, a Long Beach Fire Department truck and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and rescue boats, as well as ambulances.
An SPCTR jet ski was launched into the water at 4:46 p.m. from the Beard’s Hollow area, and the body was removed from the water at Benson Beach 10 minutes later, according to Cape Disappointment State Park Ranger Derek Thompson.
More information and details about the incident, including the identity of the man, had yet to be released by authorities as of the Observer’s Aug. 25 afternoon print deadline.
With a resurgence of visitors to the park in the summer, after being closed for much of the spring, Thompson said the volume of calls the park has received for people in distress in the ocean has remained consistent from previous years. He reminded people to be aware of riptides, even on calmer days, and cautioned that even strong swimmers can struggle with the currents.
An analysis of drowning by the Chinook Observer found that males tourists in their teens and early 20s are at the greatest risk of dying in local surf.
