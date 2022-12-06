When Richard Pedersen joined the U.S. Coast Guard, he saw it as a way to ultimately help pay for a culinary degree.
After serving on active duty for nearly a decade, and climbing the ranks as a culinary professional, Pedersen returned to the area a couple of years ago.
He is a culinary specialist 1st class — equivalent to an executive chef — aboard the Coast Guard cutter Elm at Tongue Point in Astoria.
Pedersen said that unlike other military services, the Coast Guard gives him almost full autonomy over writing menus and purchasing food.
He said that when cooking for the 50 people aboard the buoy tender, he tries to incorporate different world cuisines and design menus based on what ingredients are in season.
“My menus are always pretty vibrant,” Pedersen said. “Both for the diners’ experience and also for those of us cooking it, because it’s boring to kind of make the same thing over and over.
“I try to keep it pretty varied and, of course, buy as much local as possible.”
Some items that have appeared on the menu include a low-country crawfish boil, Navajo tacos, beef pho, muffuletta and cardamom buns.
Over the years, Pedersen has become known among local food producers and business owners. He even serves on the board of the North Coast Food Web.
Pedersen said he views purchasing as a superpower because it is a way to help the community. He said it is also a way to get to know the community.
“I wanted to move back to Astoria because I love the area,” he said. “Soon as I got here, I was trying really hard to integrate into the community and put down roots because I’ve been moving around a lot and I wanted to kind of establish myself.
“So one of the ways I decided to do that was to buy for the ship as locally as much as possible, and I started getting to know local vendors and producers.”
Pedersen said he often purchases from local businesses, including Pat’s Pantry, Low Tide Farms, Columbia River Coffee Roaster, Astoria Coffee Co., the North Coast Food Web and Frite & Scoop.
Pedersen, who was born in Denmark and moved to the U.S. as a child, said cooking and baking have been lifelong passions.
He said his Scandinavian heritage inspired his love for baking.
With about a year left on his contract with the Coast Guard, Pedersen has plans to stay in Astoria with hopes of opening a Scandinavian food cart.
He has already done some pop-up events and created an Instagram account for Smörgås Nordic Kitchen, the name he plans to use.
Pedersen is surprised there are no Scandinavian restaurants in Astoria given its Nordic heritage and large immigrant population.
He said he is inspired by chefs that celebrate ingredients and let them drive the menu.
“That’s really inspiring to me,” Pedersen said. “So that’s kind of where I’m going to feather my nest.”
