SOUTH BEND — Two and a half years after a fatal collision on State Route 6 that took the life of Shawn D. Clearwater, 49, on Sept. 30 a man was found guilty of vehicular homicide.
Mickey S. Pine, 41, of Adna, was convicted after a nearly week-long trial and four hours of jury deliberation.
However, according to his attorney Pam Nogueira of Aberdeen-based Ingram, Zelasko & Goodwin, LLC, the case is still far from over. She expects to file an immediate appeal and additional motions.
Question about verdict
As the trial wrapped up last week, trial court Judge Don Richter informed everyone that he planned to give the jury until 6 p.m. to reach a verdict or end deliberations for the day and bring back the jury the following morning. Instead, at 6 p.m., the prosecution and defense were notified the jury elected to stay until they reached a verdict.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the court was notified that a verdict had been reached, and all parties were recalled to the courtroom. All officers in the county’s northern portion were dispatched to respond to the courthouse to keep the peace.
However, before they arrived, the jury entered the courtroom and provided Richter with their verdict. He removed his mask to read the verdict out loud but looked at the paper and immediately looked up at Nogueira before pausing a moment to hand down the verdict.
Nogueira put her hand to her face and let out a sigh.
“We the jury find the defendant Mickey Pine guilty of the crime of vehicular homicide as charged in count one,” Richter stated as he added that the jury did “not unanimously” find him to have been under the influence or recklessly driving and chose “no” for driving with a disregard for public safety.
The verdict has come under scrutiny because in the State of Washington, to be convicted of vehicular homicide, the jury must find the defendant guilty with at least one of the three special verdict questions.
In Pine’s case, they appeared not to agree on any, and therefore it potentially could have constituted a mistrial.
Pine will remain free until his sentencing on Oct. 29 and faces upwards of 10 years in prison, but Nogueira expects his sentence to be roughly 7 years. She has pledged to fight what she deems as an injustice of her client in the court of law.
Tragic night
The collision occurred about 2 a.m. March 31, 2019, while Pine was driving home after a day of celebration. Pine had been adopted into the Quinault Indian Nation and completed the momentous day with a short night of drinking while watching a friend’s band at the Chester Tavern in South Bend.
Traveling in the westbound lane along SR 6 at milepost 7, Pine was accused of crossing the centerline in his lifted 2017 Toyota Tacoma and striking Clearwater’s 1995 Mercury Cougar head-on — left headlight to left headlight. The impact sent Pine’s truck into and over the top of Clearwater’s car before both came to a rest off the westbound lane.
The driver’s door was ripped entirely off Clearwater’s car and found underneath Pine’s truck, stuck to a winch.
According to court records, first-responders arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. from the Raymond Fire Department (RFD), Pacific County Fire District 3, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department (RPD), Washington State Patrol (WSP), and later Lifeflight.
Clearwater was found trapped inside his buckled-up car with severe injuries, including a nearly amputated left arm and left ankle. He was initially conscious and could speak with responders before his condition quickly deteriorated, and he died in the back of an ambulance.
Pine was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and was later charged with vehicular homicide. He declined a field sobriety test at the scene as well as a breathalyzer test. He was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was served with a warrant to acquire his blood alcohol content (BAC).
Leading to trial
Pine’s trial was set over and over for two years, including allegations that the prosecution withheld evidence from the defense resulting in several sanctions.
During what was supposed to be the start of the trial on April 28, the state surprised Nogueira the day before with new “strategic’ evidence: a report from the lead paramedic who treated Clearwater. Nogueira alleged the report was the first to be presented to suggest Clearwater’s cause of death.
“This has to be a willing withholding of evidence,” Nogueira said during the hearing. “This is a trial by ambush at this point. This is going against the [lawyers’] Code of Professional Conduct, and it is just absurd.”
And Judge Richter agreed, choosing to sanction the prosecution $3,000 for an estimated 10 hours of interviewing Nogueira would need to adjust Pine’s defense. The trial was then rescheduled over and over until it finally began Sept. 27.
“Those are the sanctions the court believes are necessary to remedy the prejudice that was caused to the defendant personally,” Richter stated. However, Richter rejected keeping the evidence from the jury or dismissing the case.
Adamant innocence
Until the final day of the trial, Pine remained reserved in his demeanor, choosing only to pass notes back and forth with Noguiera and an occasional head-shake when he disagreed with witness testimony.
However, after all other witness testimony, Nogueira asked for a brief recess to discuss with Pine if he wanted to testify.
Just a few minutes later, he took the stand.
Nogueira asked Pine to explain how he began the day of the accident. He said he drove to his mom’s and then to the adoption in Taholah where he spent most of the day, going back to his mom’s for dinner and then to the tavern.
According to Pine, he remained at the tavern for most of the evening beginning around 9:30 p.m. and had three drinks, initially stated to have been beers in the early investigation, then clarified to have been white-russian drinks (containing both vodka and kahlua) before leaving the bar after the last call.
After leaving, he drove to a friend’s house to say hi, but the lights were off, and then turned his attention to his mom’s in Raymond whose lights were also off when he arrived.
Instead of going in, he drove home. Less than an hour later, his truck was destroyed, Clearwater was severely injured, and he was being investigated.
Pine’s testimony was the most interesting of the case because he contested the findings by Hedstrom and was adamant the collision started in his lane. He claimed that he looked down momentarily to change the radio station in his truck and then suddenly saw headlights flying toward him.
He went as far as to step down from the stand and explain to the jury with Hedstrom’s diagram how it was wrong and the collision had occurred in his lane, the westbound lane.
Additionally, he also accused the court of unfairness because it excluded evidence found inside Clearwater’s vehicle, including the drug paraphernalia, which the WSP destroyed following the collision. His comments got him in momentary hot water because the jury had to be removed, and the defense reminded him about what was allowed in testimony.
Stare downs
Pine and Haslam were involved in a heated exchange during his cross-examination, including a spat when Haslam insinuated the roadway where the collision happened was straight and not curved and did not have a hill, whereas Pine asserted differently.
During his questioning by Noguiera, Pine said the road was curved with a hill so high it could hide a semi-truck. His claim then changed it to an F-150 and changed it once more during a barrage by Haslam that also included an argument whether Pine reached down to turn the radio station.
Haslam, citing personal experience with the make and model of Pine’s truck, noted that it had radio controls on the steering wheel to prevent distracted driving. Pine responded it’s his habit to reach down and manually turn the radio knob.
“I want to talk about this area of the road,” Haslam said. “You have a bunch of interesting descriptions about it. Have you had an opportunity to look at the pictures of the scene? Hundreds of pictures? Let’s try this one state’s exhibit 10, do you recognize that? Do you know the direction we are looking at in that photo? We are looking west. You can see pretty far to the west in that.”
Haslam asked Pine if he could see a police cruiser with its lights activated in the distance, to which Pine responded, “Yeah, you’re looking from the high spot in that” and added he could probably see 300 feet. Haslam then provided Pine with state’s exhibit 2 looking to the east.
They then argued about the structure of the roadway and whether it had any hills or curves.
“You can see that road goes right back to the left,” Pine said. “If you are going about 90 miles per hour, you can cover about 900 feet in five seconds.” The comment led to Haslam noting he didn’t ask Pine to do any math.
The two continued their back and forth, which took a wild turn when Haslam noted that during Pine’s questioning by Nogueira, he said he did see Clearwater coming at him.
“Driving that fast, I could see the headlights heading to my area speeding,” Pine said.
The comment prompted an immediate question from Haslam, “so you saw him before you hit him?
“Yes,” Pine said, which conflicted with his previous claim it was the impact moment he knew the collision was happening. Before Haslam rested, he asked Pine why he didn’t tell the investigating trooper that.
“Because I didn’t see him, I saw a blur,” Pine replied.
Pine also admitted during his testimony that immediately following the collision, his first instinct was to clear the roadway of debris, not attempting to save Clearwater. He also did not offer his cell phone to two witnesses who struggled to call 911.
Instead, he used it to call his wife twice and his sister to inform them he had been in a wreck.
Excluded evidence, lack of official death cause
Evidence regarding items found in Clearwater’s vehicle — including syringes, drugs and other drug paraphernalia — were excluded from the trial.
Early in the trial, a toxicology report for Clearwater also proved to be a strong contention point because it suggested he was high enough on drugs to overdose, up to 50 times what’s medically accepted as high, 20 ng/mL.
His results included 900 ng/mL of methamphetamine. More than 500 is medically considered an overdose.
Nogueira and Haslam went back and forth in several pretrial appearances because she alleged Clearwater’s cause of death could have resulted from overdosing, particularly on methamphetamine.
Haslam called the claim “completely absurd.”
Because Pacific County has fewer than 40,000 residents, the prosecutor also doubles as the coroner under state law. Chief Deputy Coroner Brandi Huber, working at the time under former Prosecutor Mark McClain and a childhood friend of Clearwater, investigated the death.
She determined the cause to be a cerebral contusion from blunt force trauma. In her testimony, she told the court that she observed blood coming from Clearwater’s mouth, ears and the back of his head. But because she isn’t a qualified medical professional, nor is anyone in the prosecutor’s office, the cause of death could only be considered “probable.”
Nogueira honed in on that inability to state an official cause of death and the fact Huber and McClain didn’t send Clearwater’s body to the Cowlitz County medical examiner for an autopsy. Pacific County has an agreement with Cowlitz to perform autopsies for approximately $2,000 each.
McClain was subpoenaed to testify and took the stand on day three of the trial to answer questions about that decision. When asked why there was no autopsy, he stated, “why would there be?”
Forensics, witness testimony collide
The first two days of the trial were filled with jury selection and witness testimony, particularly from WSP. Troopers Kelly Parker (Swanson) and Michael Welander provided the jury with conflicting accounts compared to other witnesses of the tragic day.
One of the first WSP units on scene, Parker, said she initially didn’t suspect Pine of being under the influence. After working on probable cause for charges, she was caught on her dashcam stating that they had “a small p/c,” another term for a weak probable cause.
The third day of testimony in the trial became the high point, with both the prosecution and defense colliding on accusations, especially when testimony from WSP Det. Krista Hedstrom provided the jury with an image of the scene and the data she collected.
Based out of Kitsap County, Hedstrom was the lead investigator for WSP and used a scene scanner and drone to scan the entire scene for later reconstruction. She provided the jury with a diagram of what the data and photo evidence suggested happened in the early morning hours of March 31, 2019.
Her reconstruction concluded that Pine crossed the double yellow center line and struck Clearwater nearly head-on at 11 o’clock to 5 o’clock positions. Pine’s truck then drove up over the top of Clearwater, and they both came to a rest in the westbound embankment.
“The speed of the roadway is 55 [mph], and when you are involved in a collision at that speed, it is not a fender-bender,” Hedstrom said. “Some things that stand out to me in this collision particularly is the damage to the A-pillar [of Clearwater’s vehicle] is compromised. It is what I refer to as the strength of the vehicle; it’s the first thing I look at when I go to a scene. If it’s damaged, there is going to be intrusion into that vehicle.”
The A-pillar damage, according to Hedstrom, indicates how severe the impact was and how much energy and force made it into the driver and passenger compartments of Clearwater’s vehicle — likely why he sustained fatal injuries.
Her data was intriguing in the sense that after acquiring the black box data recorder inside Pine’s truck, she determined he was traveling between 43-45 miles per hour and immediately before the crash was drifting left before abruptly steering hard right.
She did not acquire black box data recorder information from Clearwater’s vehicle, but witnesses that arrived on the scene immediately after the collision testified that he had been driving well over the speed limit.
One of the witnesses claimed that he had passed her at a high rate of speed, and additional allegations arose of 911 calls about his driving. Pine himself claimed Clearwater had been going up to “three times as fast” as his speed on impact, but this was never substantiated.
He called Clearwater’s headlights a “fast-moving blurring streak” and argued that Hedstrom easily could have calculated both their speeds by vehicle weight and collision statistics.
Hedstrom admitted in her testimony that the speed was determinable but hadn’t been.
Survival chance was low
According to Hedstrom, anyone involved in a crash with similar damage and impact is unlikely to survive. Raela McVey, a former paramedic/firefighter with RFD, testifying after Hedstrom, offered conflicting testimony.
She was the lead RFD member first on the scene and was in charge of treating Clearwater. She testified about the lifesaving efforts her crew attempted. On arrival, she found Clearwater severely injured in his car with the nearly amputated arm visible and bleeding.
When asked if any one of the injuries alone would lead to death, she stated, “not necessarily,” and was also asked to explain the lifesaving efforts her crew performed.
According to her testimony, Clearwater was initially conscious and speaking to her but quickly deteriorated.
She had to perform rapid-sequence intubation (RSI) — often the last resort to provide an airway. The procedure involves paralyzing a patient with a sedative and performing an emergency tracheotomy.
As a result, she and her crew had to control his breathing manually, and she noted that he deteriorated further at that time.
Soon after, they lost his pulse and had to begin CPR. At one point, a doctor at WHH in contact with McVey was near to giving an order to declare Clearwater deceased, but he started responding to efforts.
Unfortunately, he perished a short time later, McVey confirmed.
Drunk or not?
Patrons who were in the bar the same night as Pine, including witness Jennifer Mitchell who testified earlier in the day on day 4, said that she saw Pine throughout the night, and he never appeared intoxicated and even hugged him before she left.
A similar account was provided by bartender Veronica Dahlstrom, who served Pine drinks that night and testified he wasn’t intoxicated and that she would have taken his keys had he been unable to drive, which is what she usually does to patrons.
Frequent bar patrons speaking with the Observer noted that Dahlstrom is strict, and “when she cuts you off, you’re cut off. She’ll take your keys and tell you you’re not driving home.” They elaborated that she cares about her patrons, new or old, and values her communities.
Testifying right after Mitchell, Raymond Police Officer Rikki Coma, who observed Pine, and Paramedic/Firefighter Jon Gerow, who treated him, recalled that he didn’t any signs of impairment that night.
Coma, Pine’s sister-in-law, didn’t participate in the investigation because of the conflict of interest. Instead, she stayed with Pine for roughly an hour and a half until his wife, Laci Pine, arrived at the scene. She told the court that she was close enough to place her hand on his shoulder and didn’t smell alcohol and observed him speaking without a slur and walking well balanced.
Coma’s background as an officer included 750 hours at the Law Enforcement Academy and additional training in advanced roadside impairment.
Similarly, Gerow told the court that he responded from home to the RFD station because he was off duty and jumped aboard an ambulance, and arrived on the scene after other units at approximately 2:30 a.m.
He was tasked with evaluating Pine. He, and his report for the call, did not note any impairment. Even during a tense cross-examination performed by Haslam, Gerow remained firm with his statement and testimony: Pine showed no indications of impairment.
Asked if he observed red bloodshot watery eyes that night with Pine, Gerow stated, “no” and advised that it would have been in his report if he did. Later statements by troopers said Pine had red bloodshot watery eyes, indicating impairment.
BAC % estimation; vial problem
Before the trial began, Noguiera challenged the accuracy of Pine’s blood alcohol content, estimated to be .102% at 3:55 a.m. The WSP Crime Lab in Seattle tested Pine’s blood and determined it was .072% when it was taken at 6:55 a.m. at the hospital.
Forensic Scientist Stacey Dougher explained to the jury during her testimony on day three how she could use retrograde extrapolation (Widmark Formula) to calculate Pine’s BAC closer to the time of the collision and at its peak.
According to Dougher’s testimony, a person sheds between .01% and .02% per hour of BAC on average, and in Pine’s case, their testing went the conservative route with the lesser.
According to the calculation, Pine was allegedly over the maximum allowable BAC to drive a vehicle of .08% by at least one and a half times, approximately .102% at 3:55 a.m.
Using the same math, Pine’s alleged BAC could have been about .132% at the actual time of the collision. The less conservative depreciation of .02% could have potentially found Pine’s at .132% BAC at 3:55 a.m.
Experts are only allowed to determine a peak BAC at the two-hour mark after an incident under Washington State law.
Dougher’s testimony came under scrutiny by Nogueira, who pointed out issues with the testing tubes. The lot had been recalled at least twice in the months following the collision by manufacturer B&D for allegedly not containing any or enough anticoagulant and preservatives.
Both potassium oxalate and sodium fluoride are added to the specific test tubes during manufacturing in powder form. Before testing, the viles are usually inspected by the drawer, in this case, Phlebotomist Susan Blake at the hospital.
She testified that it’s her standard procedure to inspect tubes visibly, and if the additives had not been present, she wouldn’t have completed the draw with them.
Alleged fermentation
Adding to Nogueira’s allegations of potential inaccuracies with the testing tubes, the WSP Naselle Detachment stored the tubes in their office unrefrigerated for about 16 days before they were provided to the crime lab on April 16, 2019.
Nogueira argued that Pine’s blood sample could have fermented during the 16 days following being drawn from him. To ferment, numerous conditions would need to be present, including specific amounts of sugar in his blood and a very specific temperature range.
Dougher, not ruling it was impossible, stated it to be unlikely.
However, Nogueira continued to allege the test could not be considered conclusive, and that its accuracy was speculative at best.
Neither the crime lab nor WSP could state whether the exact conditions could have been present for Pine’s BAC tube to ferment and create a higher BAC during those 16 days.
Dougher also testified that the sample did not show signs of clotting, which would have been present had the proper additives not been inside the test tube. It was refrigerated at the lab for about five days after its arrival, further reducing the chance of fermentation.
The sample was tested twice, once by Dougher and then again by her colleague under standard protocols for the lab. She testified that the results were consistent within a 10% +/- standard necessary to be deemed accurate. Her supervisor also signed off on the findings and determination after conducting a technical review.
Closing arguments
Final testimony was completed before 2 p.m. on day four (Sept. 30), with closing arguments following after the defense, prosecution and judge settled on jury instructions. The instructions consisted of 18 specific rules; most notably, Pine could only be convicted if the jury found there was no reasonable doubt.
In order for the jury to convict Pine of vehicular homicide, they would also have to determine one of three special verdict questions: if Pine was under the influence, if he was recklessly driving, or driving with disregard for public safety.
Haslam’s closing argument primarily consisted of showing the jury more crash-scene photos. These and Pine’s alleged BAC of .102% following the collision proved he was undoubtedly guilty of vehicular homicide, Haslam said.
He also went through each of the three special verdict questions, leading with his belief that the jury could convict Pine on all three.
”Under the influence means .08% or the inability to drive with less than to any depreciable ability by alcohol,” Haslam stated. “When we look back at that element number three, that’s all just within that first option. The defendant was driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor; that’s what the element says.”
”If you are not there, go to the second option: reckless manner. It means to drive in a rash or heedless manner, indifferent to the consequences. I want you to ask yourself if a person has been drinking some amount and is driving home at 2 a.m. in the pitch dark of Highway 6, drifting left left left left for 5 seconds and didn’t see headlights coming at them hundreds of yards away are they not now operating a vehicle in a rash or heedless manner?” Haslam added.
All he asked the jury to consider were five things: statements and observations by witnesses and experts, the toxicology results from the crime lab, techniques and the process of the investigation by WSP, the aspect of Clearwater’s quickly declining condition, and if the evidence proves without a reasonable doubt Pine’s actions caused Clearwater’s death.
Nogueira’s argument recapped all the facts and allegations of the case. She attempted to pick apart all the claims made by the prosecution over the previous three and a half days, arguing the evidence was speculative and not factual.
“Investigating a crime is like learning a new subject; you are supposed to uncover the premises, review them and then come to a conclusion,” Nogueira said. “Here, we have selected facts, conclusions before premises, and misleading statements. The biggest issue with this case is that the mistakes were never corrected. The prosecutor chose to charge my client, chose what evidence to create and what evidence to destroy.”
Haslam and Clearwater’s family declined to comment following the trial.
