Throughout last week, travelers throughout Pacific County dealt with severe weather. Hail, snow and ice covered roadways at varying times. Some of the hail was the size of marbles.
Hail-covered roadway kills one, injures another
On Friday, April 15, the worst incident unfolded when four vehicles crashed on State Route 6 between milepost 19 and 20. None of the collisions were directly connected but were all attributed to a severe thunderstorm that deposited hail on the roadway.
A driver identified as William A. Villanueva, 43, of Raymond, died in one of the crashes after he reportedly attempted to pass another driver during the hail storm and lost control of his 2006 Subaru Impreza.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Villanueva wrecked after merging into the eastbound lane to pass another other driver, who was not identified. He then is believed to have lost control of his vehicle in the hail, went off the shoulder of the eastbound lane, and struck a tree on the driver's side.
His vehicle continued for another 30 to 40 yards before stopping. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency responders from the Raymond Fire Department. WSP determined the cause of the accident to be driving too fast for road conditions.
East and west of that accident, another three vehicles went off the highway, including Estaphania Carrillo, 27, of Centralia, who lost control of her SUV around a sharp turn and rolled into a ditch. She sustained a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. She had one passenger inside her vehicle who sustained scrapes and bruises. The passenger is identified as a 26-year-old female.
A white SUV crashed to the east of the fatality accident, and came to a rest in the trees off the westbound lane rolled once. The driver was not transported to the hospital.
Another vehicle sustained minor damage and was pulled out of the ditch by a 4x4 truck.
Three injured near county line
U.S. Highway 101 between Raymond and Aberdeen was severely impacted on Wednesday, April 13, after a two-vehicle head-on collision brought the roadway to a standstill. Traffic was backed up several miles in both directions.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Cynthia A. Camenzind, 64, of Raymond, was traveling southbound on US 101 at milepost 69 when she attempted to pass a log truck during a hail storm, according to witnesses.
Camenzind struck a 2016 Nissan Murano nearly head-on in the northbound lane with two occupants inside, Steven H. Clark, 72, of Port Angeles, and Shirley S. Clark, 71, of Port Angeles.
Both vehicles came to an abrupt stop back in their original travel lanes, with the driver side of Camezind's vehicle completely crushed in. The Clarks' vehicle was severely damaged on the entire front end and driver's side.
According to radio traffic for the call, the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office requested the Pacific County Sheriff's Office's assistance and numerous responders from the Raymond Fire Department.
All three were injured. Camenzind was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with head, neck and back injuries. She was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
