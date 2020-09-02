GRAYLAND — One person died in a fire on Pine Street in the northwest Pacific County community of Grayland Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 2, the Pacific County Sheriff's Office said.
First-arriving units discovered two fully engulfed motorhomes and a trailer.
Firefighters have been dealing with small explosions from oxygen tanks.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office is on scene and will be investigating the cause of the deadly fire.
The name of the victim has not been released yet. Several dogs also perished in the fire.
