SOUTH COUNTY — Just one week remains in this year’s iteration of the Food Bank Challenge, and organizers of the event say there’s still work yet left to do.
Put on by the Loren H. Corder Foundation since 2019, the Food Bank Challenge runs through next Wednesday, Dec. 21. Donations made to food banks in Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Chinook until then will be matched by the foundation, so every dollar goes twice as far.
In its first three years, the challenge has raised more than $270,000 in support of the three area food banks, with the foundation making a $10,000 contribution to each food bank in 2019, $12,000 in 2020, and $14,000 in 2021. Chuck Mikkola, treasurer of the foundation, said his group would likely be able to make at least a $10,000 donation to each food bank this year — so long as the community is able to meet them halfway.
With the support of the community being critical, Mikkola wants each food bank to reach the threshold needed to ensure they receive the maximum match amount possible. He did not wish to identify which food banks may be struggling to hit that total, but said he had faith that donations will continue to pour in down this final stretch.
Mikkola also hailed the Peninsula Rotary Club for chipping in to help ensure that as many dollars as possible are matched.
Donations for the Chinook Food Bank can be mailed to P.O. Box 243 in Chinook, zip code 98614; to P.O. Box 494 in Ilwaco, zip code 98624, for the Ilwaco Food Bank; and P.O. Box 907 in Ocean Park, zip code 98640, for the Ocean Park Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.