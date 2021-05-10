OCEAN PARK — Two Ocean Park residents are accused of operating an illegal marijuana grow operation from their home on 229th Lane. The Pacific County Sheriff's Office raided their home on May 3, and both suspects were arrested and face charges of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes and possession with the intent to deliver.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office was first alerted to the grow operation on April 16 by the landlord and homeowner of the house, Jaqueline Campbell. She, with the assistance of real estate agent Vincent McLeod, was working to evict the two home occupants identified as Peter Charlton, 46 of Ocean Park, and Molly Saranpaa, 45 of Ocean Park, according to court records.
The investigating deputy learned that McLeod reportedly hired an appraiser to value the home, preparing it to be sold, and during the appraisal discovered "200-300" marijuana plants inside a garage. He claimed that some of the plants inside "had just begun to grow" and that others were approximately "8 feet high." Additionally, he reportedly found black plastic hanging in a bedroom and assumed the couple might have been growing inside the home as well.
Charlton reportedly caught the attention of the investigating deputy as he was conducting a routine patrol in the area, thinking he wanted to talk. The deputy stopped and spoke with Charlton about varying topics, and the deputy wrote in his report that he smelt "the odor of marijuana" before leaving. It wasn't until he left that he looked up his prime suspect's name and realized it was the man he had just spoken to moments prior.
Search results in seizure
On May 3, Deputy Ryley Queener applied for and was granted a search warrant. During the search, Queener discovered that Saranpaa had a medical marijuana authorization and could legally possess up to 15 marijuana plants. As part of the search, the agency seized over 50 marijuana plants, including some that were "clones" — a cutting, or branch, that is cut off of a marijuana plant that is able to grow into a plant itself.
Deputies also located large amounts of money, varying amounts of marijuana, scale equipment and items found in a safe, along with numerous records from the couple's business, Precision Painting. The documents were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.
"Based upon the sixty-eight marijuana plants, growing lights, fans, opaque plastic on the garage door and bedroom window, fertilizer, the small digital scale, and a large amount of cash located within [Charlton and Saranpaa's] residence," Queener wrote in his report, "as well as the containers of marijuana located in Charlton and Saranpaa's vehicles, as well as the statements made by [Charlton], I believe probable cause exists to arrest [Charlton and Saranpaa] for manufacturing marijuana."
Deputies also noted that Saranpaa did not have the proper documents present and immediately visible to meet the requirements of growing marijuana at the home with her medical authorization.
Are clones separate plants?
The couple appeared before the Pacific County Superior Court on May 7 for an arraignment for their charges. Both were out of custody and present before the court and are represented by attorney Nathan Needham.
Needham not only requested that the couple be provided copies of the customer records that were seized but also questioned the case in general. He claimed that under state law, the clones seized may not count as actual marijuana plants counting toward Saranpaa's allowed 15 total plants.
He also requested the couple be allowed to visit Oregon for the care of Saranpaa's father. The prosecution opposed the request, but Judge Don Richter rejected the objection and granted Needham's request.
Charlton and Saranpaa will next appear before the court for a pretrial on June 4. Deputies did leave marijuana plants at the home, meeting the criteria of Saranpaa's license.
