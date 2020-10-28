SOUTH BEND — Daniel Schenk, the Ocean Park Elementary teacher arrested earlier this month on child pornography charges, posted bail on Tuesday and was released from jail.
According to court documents, Schenk posted a $100,000 bond and was released from Pacific County Jail on Oct. 27, where he had been detained since his arrest nearly two weeks ago. Jail records show he was released shortly before 5 p.m.
Schenk, 53, of Ilwaco, is charged with first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was arrested in his OPE classroom by the Washington State Patrol on Oct. 15.
Initial arraignment in the case is set for Nov. 6 in Pacific County Superior Court. According to court documents, Schenk’s release is conditioned upon not leaving the state without court approval, not possessing or consuming alcohol, marijuana or non-prescribed drugs, and not possessing any dangerous weapons.
