SOUTH BEND — The arraignment for Daniel Schenk, the Ocean Park Elementary teacher arrested in October on child pornography charges, has been delayed until Nov. 20.
The delay was granted after it was determined by Judge Donald Richter at Schenk’s initial arraignment in Pacific County Superior Court on Nov. 6 that the defendant did not qualify for access to a court-appointed attorney after reviewing his financial declaration.
Schenk posted a $100,000 bond on Oct. 27 and was released from Pacific County Jail, where he had been detained since his arrest on Oct. 15. Schenk, 53, of Ilwaco, is charged with first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Schenk now needs to make arrangements to hire his own attorney ahead of his newly scheduled arraignment set for next Friday.
