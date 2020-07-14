SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners will accept applications for the position of Pacific County Prosecutor after Mark McClain announced his resignation Thursday, July 9.
Citing “personal and professional reasons,” McClain said his resignation would become official on Aug. 3.
The prosecutor’s office “is well positioned to continue to serve our community,” McClain said. He expressed thanks for the opportunity to serve in elective office. McClain will be leaving about two years into a four-year term.
Pacific County Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe said on Saturday, July 11 that McClain’s decision came as a surprise.
Commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ben Haslam as acting official for the Prosecutor’s Office beginning Aug. 4.
McClain ran for office twice as an independent. If McClain was affiliated with a party, the commissioners would have asked for recommendations from party leaders about who to appoint, said Kathy Spoor, Pacific County Administrator. Under these circumstances, the board will accept applications for the position.
The board will advertise the prosecutor position until 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. The board hopes to conduct interviews and appoint a replacement at its Aug. 11 meeting, Spoor said.
McClain was first elected in November 2014, defeating his former boss, then-Prosecutor David Burke, by a 59% to 41% margin. Before running for the top job, as Burke’s assistant McClain managed the successful murder prosecution of businessman Brian Brush. McClain was re-elected in 2018 by a similar margin versus challenger Pam Nogueira Maneman.
Nogueira Maneman since moved out of Pacific County and said she wouldn’t consider applying for the position. She offered her help to commissioners if needed during the transition, she said.
“Yet, I will always be willing to help and assist Pacific County as I will always think of it as a home to me,” Nogueira Maneman said in an email to the Observer Tuesday, July 14.
In announcing his resignation to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, McClain wrote, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pacific County.”
He called his team exceptional and highlighted his office’s work to advance the local justice system. This included helping to open the Children’s Advocacy Center and Multi-Disciplinary Team, which serves physically and sexually abused children in Pacific County. He also put into place a new case management system “at no expense to the taxpayers.”
