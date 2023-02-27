SEAVIEW — An open house will be held this weekend for Wave of the Future, a new preschool on the peninsula that is guided by the Montessori method of education and emphasizes hands-on learning, independent activity and collaborative play.

The open house is set for Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. An information session to learn more about the program and the Montessori principles will be held at Sou’wester Lodge, located at 3728 J Place in Seaview, followed by a tour of the preschool, located at 1306 39th Place in Seaview in the Sou’wester Arts & Ecology Center. Childcare services will be available during the open house.

