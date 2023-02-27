An open house will be held this weekend for Wave of the Future, a new preschool on the peninsula that is guided by the Montessori method of education and emphasizes hands-on learning, independent activity and collaborative play, located at 1306 39th Place in Seaview in the Sou’wester Arts & Ecology Center.
A new preschool based on Montessori principles is opening in Seaview.
The preschool, which accepts children from 30 months to 6 years of age, is fully licensed and will emphasize arts and ecology, according to Thandi Rosenbaum, owner-operator of the Souwester Lodge.
The open house is set for Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. An information session to learn more about the program and the Montessori principles will be held at Sou’wester Lodge, located at 3728 J Place in Seaview, followed by a tour of the preschool, located at 1306 39th Place in Seaview in the Sou’wester Arts & Ecology Center. Childcare services will be available during the open house.
“I think there’s been a national shortage of early childhood education and childcare in the country, so in that context we’re hoping that this will fill a social and community need,” Rosenbaum said.
Montessori method
Rosenbaum said she was struck by the level of concentration and focus the children had in a classroom she observed that practiced the Montessori education method.
“That is, I think, achieved partly through a very different understanding of what a teacher is,” Rosenbaum said. “The teacher’s role is really as a guide, and so they’re deeply observing each of the kids and trying to see what they’re interested in and what kind of learning they’re doing, and then present the work to them that will best take them to their next level of understanding.”
A “cardinal rule” of the Montessori method, Rosenbaum said, is having deep respect for the whole child and trying to foster self-care and independence. That can be achieved through simple means, such as having children make their own snacks, tie their own shoes and put on their own jacket.
Another important element of Montessori is having a multi-age classroom, which Rosenbaum said provides an opportunity for older children to set an example and challenge the younger kids to grow.
“It’s also really important for the older kids to be able to recognize people around them who may not have the skills they have and support them,” she said.
Arts & ecology
Aside from the Montessori method, the preschool is also putting a heavy emphasis on learning through arts and ecology. The children will have access to artists that the Sou’wester is regularly able to attract.
“Introducing artistry in general to young kids can be really impactful in that it shows them the breadth and depth of expression and the processes that go with that,” Rosenbaum said. “So while they’re learning to hold a needle and sew, seeing a fiber artist who has taken that skill and is either a professional or proficient or is able to express deeper ideas through that is a worthwhile and impactful influence on kids.”
The arts program is overseen by Chloe Maglio, the assistant director of Art Room in Astoria. She said the arts are important for children at a young age because it helps them with their motor skills and provides critical learning opportunities.
“Learning how to problem solve, how to revise if something isn’t really working for you, and learning how to make mistakes and be OK with them” are key aspects of introducing children to the arts, Maglio said.
On the ecology side of things, Rosenbaum said there’s been an innovative shift in the world of early childhood education toward outdoor schools and programs. She alluded to data that showed how important being outside with unstructured play and problem solving is, as well as the connection between food and ecology.
The mornings will be devoted to the Montessori method and principles, while the afternoons will be more unstructured and geared more toward arts and ecology. A 90-minute walk is incorporated into each afternoon, which Moglio said helps the children become more familiar with their surroundings.
“We go to the beach, we hang out in the woods, we look for mushrooms when they’re popping up, and identify the plants that we pass,” Moglio said.
