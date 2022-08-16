Astoria Bridge
Signs at the Astoria Bridge caution pedestrians and offer suicide counseling. A new three-digit number, 988, provides a direct connection with counselors and will be publicized on bridge approaches.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After a series of tragedies and close calls, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to take steps to reduce the risk of suicides at the Astoria-Megler Bridge.

Oregon does not keep an official count, but several people have leapt off the bridge in recent years. A search of news stories found six confirmed suicides between 2010 and this January. Four were men and two were women.

