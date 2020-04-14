OREGON — Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer has been seeking some guidance on how to oversee safety at grocery stores, among the few public gathering spots still allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Warrenton is home to regional grocery providers, including Fred Meyer, Costco and Walmart.
He reached out to other local mayors and Michael McNickle, Clatsop County’s public health director, who in turn reached out to the Oregon Health Authority and local grocers. McNickle was told to back off.
“In an effort to avoid confusion and ensure consistent messaging, please do not contact or inspect facilities that are licensed by” the Oregon Department of Agriculture, wrote Brett Sherry, a program manager with the health authority, in an email to McNickle. “Grocery stores are under enormous pressure at this time and introducing additional layers of governmental entities can make an already stressful situation more difficult.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown allowed grocery stores to stay open provided the stores designate staff to enforce social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Oregon’s ag department oversees food processing, storage and retail. The department has issued general recommendations to promote social distancing, such as limiting customers, signage, floor decals, plexiglass cashier barriers, dedicated restocking times and staggering employee shifts and breaks.
The department defers to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for enforcement.
Grocery stores on Oregon’s North Coast, while upping sanitation and providing signage about limiting the spread of the coronavirus, have displayed differing levels of urgency around social distancing. Some have been early adopters, such as the Astoria Co+op, which last month began limiting the grocery to 10 shoppers and educating customers on social distancing at the door.
Most other grocers have since begun limiting the number of people inside. Costco and Walmart have stationed workers at entrances to count people coming in and out and enforce capacity. Fred Meyer has limited shoppers to half the building’s intended capacity, but as of Monday had no employees counting shoppers.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear face coverings in public. Most stores have allowed workers to wear protective equipment. Safeway is the only major grocer requiring it locally.
In a recent update posted on Facebook, Balensifer agreed that a unified policy on grocery stores is necessary, but called the state’s level of guidance vague. He recommended a unified state policy around social distancing that could be scaled to fit any size grocery store.
“You get a scaleable response, it would be easier for everyone involved in my opinion, versus having the state give really vague guidance and letting corporations or … (small businesses) to come up with something on their own, and then be responsible for enforcement of a policy they don’t even have guidance on,” the mayor said.
State officials “don’t want to police local health agencies, but we do want to make sure that we have consistent, accurate information going out,” said Andrea Cantu-Schomus, a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture.
State agencies will soon release information for local health officials about which agencies are responsible for overseeing which parts of Brown’s executive orders on the virus. Balensifer chalked that up to progress from locals pressing the issue.
West Coast forms pact
On Monday, meanwhile, Oregon, Washington state and California announced the Western States Pact to work together on when to lift government restrictions over the virus that have shut down much of the states’ economies. On the East Coast, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island announced a similar collaboration.
President Donald Trump has argued that he has the authority over when to reopen the economy, setting up a potential clash with governors.
The three West Coast governors, in a press release, said “While each state is building a state-specific plan, our states have agreed to the following principles as we build out a West Coast framework:
“Our residents’ health comes first. As home to one in six Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating covid-19.
“Health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide these decisions. Modifications to our states’ stay at home orders must be made based off our understanding of the total health impacts of covid-19, including: the direct impact of the disease on our communities; the health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities — particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to covid-19; and our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with covid-19 and other conditions. This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.”
