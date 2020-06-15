MEGLER — A dramatic wreck Friday night on the Astoria-Megler Bridge allegedly was caused when a passenger seized the car's steering wheel, authorities say.
In a crash that could easily have involved other vehicles on the heavily traveled bridge except that it occurred just before midnight on June 12, a southbound Mitsubishi driven by Abigail L. Dressel, 38, of Longview wrecked about half a mile south of the state line.
Ian A. Symmonds, 41, no address provided, "reached from back seat and grabbed the steering wheel," according to Oregon State Police. "Driver lost control, swerving up onto bridge railing, sliding along rail and curb before rolling multiple times, coming to rest on passenger side."
Dressel and Symmonds were both injured and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The car was towed from the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation by OSP, which provided no immediate explanation for what happened.
