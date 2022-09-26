Oyster

An oyster at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery in Netarts Bay, Oregon. The hatchery, operated by peninsula native Mark Wiegardt and his spouse Sue Cudd, played a role in productive OSU research.

 Photo courtesy Oregon State University

NEWPORT — Oyster larvae survival rates were significantly boosted by treating them with specific combinations of probiotics, Oregon State University researchers found in a recent study.

With only a one-time application, the probiotics also boosted larval growth, metamorphosis and settlement, meaning that in addition to more oysters surviving past the larvae stage, they also fared better at transitioning to juveniles and anchoring to shells and other surfaces.

