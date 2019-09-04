OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will review the Willapa Bay salmon management policy during two upcoming meetings of the Willapa Bay salmon advisory group.
The advisory group meetings are open to the public and will be held at the agency’s regional office at 48 Devonshire Road in Montesano. The meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 18.
According to a WDFW press release, the Willapa Bay policy is designed to help restore natural salmon runs, reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sets policy for WDFW, approved the plan in 2015 after significant public input, the press release said.
At the meetings, state fishery managers will assess the outcomes of the policy, based on relevant data, said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast. The workshops include discussion with Willapa Bay salmon advisors and an opportunity for public comment.
“These salmon fisheries are incredibly important to the Willapa Bay community,” Herring said. “We want to hear what the public has to say about the implementation and performance of the policy.”
More information about the policy and meetings can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wbsag/.
The policy is on the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s agenda in October. Commission meeting times and agendas can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/meetings.html.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
