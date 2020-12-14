PACIFIC COUNTY — A new federal survey released last week found that Pacific County’s population continued to grow in the latter half of the 2010s, led by an influx of older, out-of-state residents.
The data comes courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau, which released its American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2015-19 on Dec. 10. An estimated 21,668 people resided in Pacific County during the most recent five-year period, up 4.9% from the 20,665 projected to have resided in the county on average from 2010-14.
In the last five years of the 2010s, the estimates also show an already older-skewing population getting older, while county residents continued to recover economically from the Great Recession that hit the area especially hard in the first half of the decade.
From 2010-14, an estimated narrow plurality — 47% — of Pacific County residents consisted of people born in Washington state, while 46.2% were born in another state. The tables turned in the latter half of the decade, with a plurality of county residents — 46.9% — now consisting of non-Washington natives, and just 45.1% of the county’s population comprised of people born in the state.
The county’s share of the population of people who weren’t born in the United States also increased notably between the two periods. In the first half of the decade, 0.7% of people living in Pacific County were born in another country, but that figure grew to 1.3% in the latter half of the 2010s — nearly doubling.
Changing demographics
In the most recent five-year period, 30.3% of Pacific County residents were at least 65 years or older, up from 26.3% over the previous five years. Just an estimated 16.2% of the population are 17 years or younger, down from 17.6%.
While seemingly subtle, these notable differences add up, as the county’s median age rose from 51.2 years old in the first half of the decade to 53.6 years old in the second half. Among native Washingtonians living in Pacific County, the median age actually shrank slightly from 48.2 years to 47.4 years. But the age of out-of-state residents rose markedly, from 55.7 years to 59 years — suggesting that these formerly out-of-state residents largely consist of older people who have moved to the area to retire.
The median age also shrank among residents born outside of the country, from 48.6 years to 43.9 years. An estimated 20% of county residents not born in the U.S. were under the age of 18, and only 12.4% were age 65 and older — compared to 26.3% for those 65 and older for native Washingtonians and 36.6% for those born in other states.
The county population also became more educated in the previous five years, with 18.9% of residents 25 years and older having obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher level of education, up from an average of 16.5% from 2010-14. In that same span, high school graduates and those who didn’t graduate high school accounted for 44.4% of Pacific County’s population; in this recent five-year period, that figure was down to 41.6%.
In line with years of improving local employment numbers following the worst stretch of the Great Recession, economic fortunes in the county rose notably compared to the first half of the decade. The median income in Pacific County rose by 15.8% between the two periods, from $20,926 in 2010-14 to $24,234 in 2015-19. In accordance with better pay, the share of county residents that were below 150% of the poverty level dropped from 31.9% in the first half of the decade to 26.3% in the second half.
