OYSTERVILLE — It could have been worse if a home had been occupied when men broke in, including one with a firearm. The burglary unfolded on July 15 around 3 a.m. in Oysterville. Law officers couldn't get there for more than an hour.
The Oysterville Road residence has been vacant since the death of Edwin "Bud" Goulter Jr. and is under the watchful eye of friend Warren Cowell. After an earlier ransacking, Cowell installed cameras on the property that alert him at his residence if intruders are detected.
Officers respond
On July 15, starting around 2:37 a.m, the security system began detecting at least two unknown individuals on the property. Cowell placed a first call to 911 at 2:58 a.m. to report he observed up to four men on the property. A Pacific County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy was dispatched at 3:10 a.m.
According to court records, the sheriff's office was on scene at 4:07 a.m., 69 minutes after the 911 call and roughly an hour and a half after the first individual was detected. An additional officer from Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) also responded to assist the deputy.
The responding deputy, Sgt. Nick Zimmerman, was off-duty at the time and was the only deputy that Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) was able to reach. He got his gear on within minutes and hurried to the scene from his home.
He also attempted to obtain backup from another deputy, but his requests were unsuccessful, according to PCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock. He decided to respond anyway. However, rendering mutual aid, LBPD Officer Miranda Estrada met him on the scene.
In his incident report, Zimmerman said he discovered forced-entry into the residence via removed plywood that had been placed over two doors by Cowell to discourage thieves. Inside, he quickly located Julian E. Robinson, 47, hiding behind a table prone on the floor.
Robinson was taken into custody and informed Zimmerman that he was acting alone. However, Zimmerman reentered the home and, while clearing the same room, found Joe M. Robbins, 39, in the same place he found Robinson.
"I placed Robbins in restraints and frisked him, asking if he had weapons on his person. Robbins stated he did. I asked Robbins what kind of weapon and where it was located. Robbins stated he had a pistol in his front right pant pocket. I patted that area and immediately recognized [it] as the grip of a pistol," Zimmerman stated in the probable cause affidavit.
"I removed the firearm, which was a Taurus revolver chambered in .410 gauge. I disabled the gun, which I observed was fully loaded, and walked Robbins out of the residence. Robbins was placed in Officer Estrada's vehicle. Officer Estrada and I searched the residence and the rest of the property and did not locate any other individuals," Zimmerman added.
The firearm was discovered to have been stolen out of the Portland area. Zimmerman and Estrada also discovered a truck parked inside a pole barn with a door open and a trail leading toward a shed but stopping short of it.
Robinson and Robbins each had flashlights and headlamps. Zimmerman also found a large knife in Robbins' possession and rubber-coated work gloves.
Robinson was arrested for residential burglary, and Robbins was arrested for residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen weapon. Both were transported to Pacific County Jail. Robinson's bail was set at $50,000, and Robbin's at $75,000 during preliminary appearances on July 15 in the Pacific County Superior Court.
A growing problem
Burglaries and attempted home invasions have been increasing throughout the county, with criminals scouring obituaries and estate listings for potential big scores. Residents are reminded to remain vigilant, to keep an eye out for their neighbors, and call in suspicious activity.
"Our policy is that if an officer/deputy requests back up, we go. Anywhere at any time. So they already have the authorization to respond per policy. All the area law enforcement help each other out. The county helps us, and we help the county. [The Washington State Patrol] helps us, we help WSP, etc. It's the only way we can get the job done. We try to have each other's back," LBPD Chief Flint Wright said.
"My understanding is that one of the suspects was armed. I am proud of how both the deputy and Miranda dealt with a very dangerous situation. This was nothing out of the ordinary — it's what they do. As my career winds down, more and more, I realize that what has made my time in law enforcement mean so much to me is the people I have been honored to work with. I am so thankful for officers like Miranda who step up and do their job every day and every hour of the day," Wright added.
Likewise, Matlock spoke about the challenges the PCSO faces and the dedication Zimmerman demonstrates in protecting Pacific County.
"One of the most significant challenges our office faces, along with other law enforcement agencies around our state, is staffing. Call demands often exceed the number of deputies available to address them, which in turn extends response time to calls for service. Although the stress of reduced staffing has taken a toll on all divisions within our office, it's most impactful to our patrol deputies, who bear the burden for us all. The sheriff's office continues to work toward filling all of our vacant positions within our office with qualified candidates, and every employee at the sheriff's office continues to work diligently day in and day out to provide the best service possible," Matlock said.
"In this incident, Sgt. Zimmerman was contacted by [PacCom] while off duty. [He] responded to the active burglary along with the assistance of a Long Beach Police Officer, who also responded. [He] responded as urgently and safely as possible. During the response, [he] was being given real-time information from the communications center via the reporting party, who was watching the burglary unfold on camera from a different location. … Although the response time was extended, the sheriff's office is glad for the positive outcome and thankful to the [LBPD] for their assistance and the assistance of the reporting party providing the information leading up to the arrests," he added.
