SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON — A hotly contested battle in Washington’s Third Congressional District has drawn the attention of outside spending groups in recent weeks, while both candidates are receiving more donations from political action committees this year than compared to 2018.
Just in the past month, PACs associated with Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress have flooded the region’s airwaves and mailboxes with ads, hoping to make a difference in the waning days of the general election. These groups that are not officially affiliated with a candidate’s campaign can spend an unlimited amount of money either in support of their favored candidate, or in opposition to the candidate’s opponent.
Since Sept. 22, these groups have combined to spend about $1.59 million, trying to sway the hearts and minds of Southwest Washington voters. A large chunk of that money, about $1.36 million, has come from just three groups: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent about $470,000 in opposition to incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler; the National Republican Congressional Committee has spent about $490,000 in opposition to Democratic challenger Carolyn Long; and the Congressional Leadership Fund has spent about $410,000 also in opposition to Long.
The DCCC and NRCC are subsidiaries of their respective parties, with the intent of recruiting candidates for their party and supporting the candidates’ campaigns for U.S. House races. The Congressional Leadership Fund is a Republican-aligned super PAC whose purpose is to help elect a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Overall, the three groups have combined to raise more than $580 million over the past two years.
Long outraises Herrera
After Herrera Beutler edged out Long in the all-important fundraising battle in the second quarter, Long bounced back and outraised the incumbent in the third quarter, according to reports the campaigns filed with the Federal Election Commission.
From July through the end of September, Long’s campaign raised about $1.18 million, while Herrera Beutler’s brought in about $1 million. About 9% of Long’s total amount raised in the third quarter came from PACs or party committees, compared to about 31% for Herrera Beutler.
Compared to the 2018 election, both candidates have raised more money from PACs this time around. In the 2018 cycle, Herrera Beutler raised about $1.01 million from PACs for her reelection campaign, while Long raised about $310,000. This time, through just the first three quarters of 2020, Herrera Beutler has raised about $1.15 million from PACs, and Long has raised about $350,000.
Much of the PAC money flowing to Herrera Beutler’s campaign this election has come from business and industry PACs, such as Boeing Company PAC, Walmart PAC, National Beer Wholesalers Association PAC and American Bankers Association PAC.
The incumbent’s campaign has also received donations from Republican-aligned and conservative groups, such as the Cowboy PAC, the committee affiliated with Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House. The campaign received a donation from the Susan B. Anthony List’s Candidate Fund, the PAC for the national pro-life group that seeks to reduce, and ultimately end, abortions in the United States.
Much of the PAC money received by Long’s campaign has come from unions and Democratic-aligned and liberal groups, such as International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, American Federation of Teachers, End Citizens United and the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund. The campaign has also received donations from Democratic leadership PACs, including CherPAC, the PAC affiliated with Rep. Cheri Bustos, chair of the DCCC.
Cash on hand
The filings showed that even while being outraised, Herrera Beutler held a decisive cash on hand advantage over Long. At the beginning of October, Herrera Beutler’s campaign reported having about $1.74 million on hand, while Long’s campaign reported having about $257,000 in its coffers.
Of the massive $2.52 million that Long’s campaign spent last quarter, some $2.28 million was spent on digital and media advertising. While the money was disbursed in the third quarter, the campaign likely locked in rates in advance for advertising that will run through the general election, rather than just through the end of September.
By comparison, Herrera Beutler’s campaign spent just $1.19 million last quarter, less than half of what Long’s campaign expended. About $840,000 was spent on digital and media advertising.
