SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Communications Center (PacCom) has submitted a formal letter requesting the county remove the agency from the sheriff’s office.
In a letter dated March 28 from Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Union Local No. 252, Business Agent Heather Slusher to the Pacific County Commissioners and County Chief Administrative Office Paul Plakinger, the union submitted a formal request for the agency to separate.
“The purpose of this letter is to advise the commissioners and sheriff of the desire of the dispatch employees to be severed from the present bargaining unit and to be placed in their own bargaining unit,” Slusher wrote.
“In addition, the bargaining unit supports organizationally moving the dispatch employees from serving under the control of the Office of the Sheriff to serving under the control of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners,” she added.
The letter included 11 specific reasons the dispatchers want a separation from the sheriff’s office. Some of the reasons listed include that it would provide for independent funding, that PacCom is one of few dispatch centers in the state still under a law enforcement agency, continuity, fewer staffing restraints, an easier hiring process, and wanting a board-appointed director.
“PacCom dispatchers have requested and expressed interest in being an independent agent from the sheriff’s office at this time,” PacCom Communications Secretary Caitlin Ochoa listed as the final reason for the separation request.
According to Plakinger, the idea has been tossed around in the past but will now be taken more seriously because of the formal letter and request. He declined to make any official comment on his thoughts or what action the county is taking.
“We will be having some serious discussions,” he said.
Late last year, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency was moved out from under the sheriff’s office and placed under the direct control of the commissioners.
Dispatch centers around the state have been making similar moves to be standalone agencies, which opens more funding doors and a smoother hiring process by eliminating the required civil service process required when they are attached to a law enforcement agency.
In neighboring Grays Harbor County, the 911 center went to its own standalone agency years ago and hasn’t looked back. Skamania and Cowlitz counties are also discussing similar moves.
Sheriff Daniel Garcia did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
