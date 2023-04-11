SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Communications Center (PacCom) has submitted a formal letter requesting the county remove the agency from the sheriff’s office.

In a letter dated March 28 from Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Union Local No. 252, Business Agent Heather Slusher to the Pacific County Commissioners and County Chief Administrative Office Paul Plakinger, the union submitted a formal request for the agency to separate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.