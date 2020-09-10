LONG BEACH — Willapa and Grays Harbor smoke particulate levels at 4:30 p.m. Thursday are now well into the "VERY UNHEALTHY" classification.
An "Unhealthy" air quality index reading is 151 to 200. Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. "Very Unhealthy" AQI is 201 to 300. This triggers a health alert signifying that everyone may experience more serious health effects.
Children, asthmatics and people with heart or lung conditions should avoid the outdoors and all others should reduce their outdoors exertion.
For additional smoke safety guidance, see:
For updates, see:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.