PACIFIC COUNTY — After severe flooding in January that resulted in several families needing emergency shelter, the Pacific County Commissioners are making a move to ensure continuous access is available.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were poised to address the topic during the Feb. 8 county commissioner meeting.
The county and Peninsula Poverty Response (PPR) obtained a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce Shelter Program to offer emergency shelter in Pacific County.
“These are grant funds that are available to us that we are going to subcontract with PPR,” County Chief Administrative Officer Kathy Spoor said. “PPR is kind of expanding some of the work that they have been doing for a number of years into more direct service delivery, including managing the shelter program.”
“The plan is to secure a motel room that we can have available for an emergency shelter, as well as we are looking at the possibility of having an RV that would be placed in an RV park that might be able to be used for an emergency shelter,” Spoor added.
The agreement between the county and PPR will run from Feb. 1 through June 30, 2023, and will also include case management services.
“They are a good group, and we thank them. They are kinda helping us out,” Olsen said.
The commissioners approved the contract unanimously.
