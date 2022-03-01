PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office will soon have high-quality radios for every deputy after county commissioners voted unanimously on Feb. 22 for the agency to buy five Motorola APX 8000 all-band radios.
The radios will cost $29,047 but will be completely paid for by grant funding through the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency via a state bid.
“This was a National Priority Area Grant that was granted through the state homeland security program, and PCEMA applied for this on behalf of the sheriff’s office, and it was a nationally competitive grant,” PCEMA Director Scott McDougall said.
The new technology will allow every deputy with the sheriff’s office to have a high-quality radio with all-band capability, allowing officers to also talk directly to fire department personnel.
The South Bend and Raymond Police Departments already have most officers outfitted with the technology, and the Long Beach Police Department is expected to have similar radios in the near future.
According to McDougall, the request was brought before the commissioners because, during his prior contract approval request, he forgot to send in a request to purchase the new radios, and needed formal permission.
“It would be interesting to see what would happen if we did vote no,” a chuckling Commissioner Frank Wolfe said. To which McDougall replied, “it would make me sweat a little bit.”
Wolfe and Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Michael Runyon went on to OK the request.
In the following agenda item, the commissioners also authorized McDougall to purchase nine new Dell laptops for the emergency operations centers (EOC), with the outfitting of the south county EOC a priority.
“This is also going to be paid for by grant funding and will come out of our [Emergency Management Performance Grant]. We have some computers that were purchased way back in 2007, and they are boat anchors essentially at this point,” McDougall said.
“We will take some of our newer old computers, and we will expand our capacity in our south county EOC. So we will then actually have a computer at every station in the south county EOC should there be an event,” McDougall added.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request, authorizing McDougall to spend up to $3,000 per laptop. He ordered them immediately following the meeting, and they are expected to arrive between July and August due to a backlog.
