SOUTH BEND — After meetings and public hearings that spanned several months, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt new restrictions on the sale and use of consumer fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The new restrictions were voted on at the commissioners’ Dec. 14 meeting, and will limit the sale and use of fireworks to four and three days, respectively, over the Fourth of July holiday once the amended ordinance goes into effect. Under existing state law, the restrictions will go into effect in time for the summer of 2023.
Under the updated fireworks ordinance, the sale and purchase of fireworks will be permitted on July 1-4, and the use and discharge of fireworks will be allowed from July 2-4. Under existing rules, both the sale and use of fireworks are currently allowed from June 28 through July 5.
The ordinance also allows for an emergency ban to be implemented on fireworks in any given year if certain conditions have been met, including: If the fire danger is set to “High” by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, pursuant to the National Fire Danger Rating System; or if the DNR has issued a burn ban.
If one or both of those conditions have been met, the chair of the board of commissioners, in consultation with the fire marshall and the chiefs of Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and the Raymond Fire Department, may issue an order prohibiting the sale or use of consumer fireworks. The order would remain in effect until the fire danger has been mitigated and the burn ban has been lifted, and does not affect professional fireworks displays.
After elected officials had spent years kicking the can down the road and weighing whether to take action on the issue, elected officials of Pacific County, Long Beach and Ilwaco have now all taken action to restrict or ban fireworks in recent weeks and months — although each have adopted restrictions that vary from one another. In Long Beach, the discharge of fireworks is permitted for five days, while councilors in Ilwaco last week adopted a ban on consumer fireworks.
Bonnie Lou Cozby, president of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, hailed the action taken by the county commissioners last month. Cozby founded the “Not a Ban, a Better Plan” Facebook page and organized a steering committee in 2015 following a particularly hectic Fourth of July holiday on the peninsula.
“There is only one year left of wild west celebrations. In 2023, the reductions will be in place for the unincorporated as well as some municipalities,” Cozby wrote in an email to the Observer. “It is not the same across-the-board requirement we were initially told was the only way in 2015. It is a good compromise.”
