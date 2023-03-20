SOUTH BEND — Crab was eaten, funds were raised and speeches were delivered by local, state and federal Democratic officeholders at last weekend’s 95th annual crab feed hosted by the Democrats of Pacific County.
Billed as the oldest active political event in the state, the crab feed returned at the Willapa Harbor Community Center in South Bend on March 18 after a three-year layoff due to pandemic cancellations. With a sold-out crowd and political heavyweights in attendance, the event didn’t seem to miss a beat.
Aside from local Democrats, like recently appointed Pacific County Commissioner David Tobin and county party chair Jordan Manchester, speakers at this year’s crab feed included U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, state Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, state party chair Shasti Conrad, Chinook Indian Nation Chair Tony Johnson, and Teresa Purcell, the state party’s ag/rural caucus chair for western Washington.
Kelli Hughes-Ham, an Ilwaco educator who ran for a 19th Legislative District seat last year, was honored as the county party’s Democrat of the Year for 2022. She told the crowd that she was planning on running again next year.
Johnson gave an update on the happenings of the Chinook Indian Nation, as well as ongoing efforts to reintroduce the Chinook Restoration Act in Congress that would bestow federal recognition and begin the process of establishing a Chinook reservation. Coverage will be included in a forthcoming issue.
Perez a central focus
While there was no official theme for the event, a common thread in virtually every speech throughout the night — consistently garnering the loudest cheers from the crowd — was the celebration of Perez’s victory in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District last fall, as well as the importance of sending the freshman congresswoman back to Washington D.C. in 2024.
“Right or wrong, for good or bad, the crab feed kind of represents the starting gun for the '24 races. It’s here, tonight, that you heard the starting gun go off; 598 days to go,” Heck, who previously served eight years in Congress, said with a chuckle. “There are a lot of important races: the presidency, maybe the governorship, lots of legislative races, lots of local races. They’re all important, to do as President Biden says: Finish the job.
“But there is one — there is one race — that is head-and-shoulders above the rest in importance,” he continued. “It is inarguable. It is way more important than the rest, and it is the most important because despite your good efforts last year, here’s what we know: The election in which members of Congress are most vulnerable is their first re-election. The most important race next year is re-electing Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.”
Ferguson, an early backer of Perez in 2022, recalled his teenage daughter making homemade campaign buttons for a fundraising event for Perez last summer that said, “Annoy Trump, Vote Marie,” a reference to Joe Kent, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who she edged out in the general election.
Cantwell, a crab feed regular who will be seeking a fifth Senate term next year, said her appearance at this year’s event was a chance to eat delicious crab and thank local Democrats in-person.
“Coming through the covid pandemic, misinformation, all the challenges that we face today, we need a little nourishment,” Cantwell said. “And I wanted something else, too. I wanted to thank Pacific County personally for sending Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to the House.”
For her part, Perez, the night’s final speaker, said she was overwhelmed and thankful for the support of what she called the “home team” — fellow rural Democrats.
“I was here just a couple of weeks ago, and I was talking with my husband about how I really feel this very strong kinship between Skamania County, where I live, and Pacific County — these places that are fundamentally natural resource-dependent, where a lot of us work for a living and we love it because it’s one of the most beautiful, compelling places in the world,” Perez said.
Perez joked about how she was formerly the “highly prestigious” vice chair of the Skamania County Democrats, and said she knows how much work goes into local grassroots politics. “It’s the grind of making democracy work. It’s unanswered emails, it’s endless meetings, it’s ‘This building is locked and I was supposed to be holding a meeting here but the county didn’t unlock it for me and what am I gonna do now?’”
The congresswoman mentioned the 3rd District being on “the knife’s edge of democracy” multiple times during her speech, citing Kent and his support for policies like banning all immigration to the U.S. for 20 years. Earlier this year, Kent announced he would run again for the seat in 2024.
“To have my community stand with me and say ‘You are out of your mind, this is not right,’ it was so meaningful. And it’s been so meaningful to see so many people in Washington D.C., who would never take us seriously, [start to] take us seriously because of what we did [last year], and we are carving a path that did not exist before us,” Perez said, adding she’s been asked to speak to the House Democrats’ Policy and Communications Committee, the caucus’ messaging arm.
“I am not special,” she continued. “It was all of us coming together to do it, and to stand up and say we are tired of electing lawyers, we need a diversity of opinion, we need small business owners, we need people who have fought tooth and nail to get a house, people who have fought tooth and nail to get a house and not have been able to get it, people who walk in the shoes of everyone."
Possible gubernatorial candidates
As Heck alluded to during his speech, one of the key races in the state next year is the gubernatorial contest. But the field of candidates for the post is in a sort of limbo, as contenders wait for incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee to signal whether he’ll seek a fourth term.
If he doesn’t, two of the most notable names who are expected to consider throwing their hat into the race were at Saturday’s crab feed: Ferguson and Franz. Both were reported to have been considering running for the office in 2020, before Inslee became Washington’s first sitting governor to seek a third term since Republican Dan Evans in 1972.
Ferguson, 58, is serving his third term as attorney general after previously serving nine years on the King County Council.
A regular at past crab feeds, Ferguson said he left his daughter’s softball tournament in Tacoma early to drive to South Bend for this year’s event. The attorney general gave the crowd an update on two issues that he had talked about at the 2019 crab feed — the last time the event was held — and had promised to give an update on at the 2020 event: fighting the then-Trump administration in court, and the opioid epidemic.
“We ended up filing 99 lawsuits against Donald Trump, and 57 of those cases had an outcome — they went before a judge or the U.S. Supreme Court,” Ferguson said. “Our record in those 57 cases? It’s not bad: 55 wins, just two losses. Not bad, right?”
In regards to the opioid epidemic, Ferguson said his office’s lawsuits against large pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers in recent years, “for their role in acting illegally in the pursuit of profits in the way they promoted their products and the way they sold their products,” has thus far resulted in the recovery of $1.2 billion.
Funds from a nearly $520 million resolution with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen have begun to be distributed to communities throughout the state in recent months to fund opioid abatement and treatment programs, with Pacific County slated to receive $1.05 million over a 17-year period.
Franz, 52, is in her second term as the state’s public lands commissioner and is a third-generation farmer and small-forest landowner.
Pacific County, she said, “has been near and dear to my heart,” adding that her time working in the county dates back a dozen years. She highlighted the $1.5 million investment that the state Department of Natural Resources made in 2018 to reopen the New Pacific Hardwoods Mill in Raymond that supported nearly 50 jobs, as well as the $950,000 that went toward establishing the vessel deconstruction and maintenance facility at the Port of Ilwaco.
With 35% of wildfires in the state now occurring in western Washington, Franz touted progress that she says the state has made in improving its firefighting operations in recent years by quadrupling its air arsenal and tripling the number of DNR firefighters on the ground. She commended a $500 million, eight-year investment in firefighting, forest restoration and community resilience from the state Legislature for the DNR that was passed unanimously in 2021, and noted that the 170,000 acres of land that was burned in 2022 was far below the 10-year annual average of 500,000 acres.
“We are making sure that our rural communities are not forgotten. They’re on the frontlines of climate change every single day, and we need everyone in this state investing in them,” Franz said. “But we’re not done with just our fires. The fact is, we are the Evergreen State and we are losing our forests not just to fire and disease — we set a goal to reforest 1 million acres in Washington state that were forestland; restore the health of 1 million acres of forestland; and prevent the conversion of 1 million acres of our forestland to strip malls and parking lots.
“In just six years, we are already halfway to our goal of restoring 1 million acres. We will achieve our 20-year goal in 10 years. When does government ever cut it in half and achieve way ahead of schedule?”
