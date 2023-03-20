SOUTH BEND — Crab was eaten, funds were raised and speeches were delivered by local, state and federal Democratic officeholders at last weekend’s 95th annual crab feed hosted by the Democrats of Pacific County.

Billed as the oldest active political event in the state, the crab feed returned at the Willapa Harbor Community Center in South Bend on March 18 after a three-year layoff due to pandemic cancellations. With a sold-out crowd and political heavyweights in attendance, the event didn’t seem to miss a beat.

