SOUTH BEND — With the Election Day count still to be tallied, Pacific County already has exceeded its primary election turnout from 2016, a strong sign that voters in the county are clearly more civically engaged now than they were four years ago.
As of Aug. 3, 44.5% of voters in the county returned their ballots ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election — the second-highest turnout in the state, trailing only Ferry County’s 48.4%. In 2016, 43.8% of Pacific County voters turned out in all for that year’s Aug. 2 primary election.
Across the state in 2016, about as many ballots were received on election night or later as there were in the lead-up to the election, suggesting Pacific County’s voter turnout this year could — and should — soar past the county’s 2012 and 2008 primary election turnout of 50.1% and 56.6%, respectively.
Statewide, 27.6% of all voters’ ballots had been received as of Aug. 3, breezing past the pre-Election Day turnout of 17.5% in 2016. That year, statewide turnout for the primary ended up at a dismal 35%.
In order to be counted, post-paid ballots must either be postmarked by the the end of the day Aug. 4 or placed in drop boxes by 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Drop-box locations are included with all ballots.
