MENLO — The annual Pacific County Fair is only a week away and is jam-packed with four days of fun, entertainment, attractions and good food. After two years of the fair being pandemic restricted, this year looks to be close to normal.
Fair Manager Bill Monohon has been at work for the past 11 months preparing and booking vendors, entertainment, and attractions to welcome the communities back to normal. Each day has entertainment shows booked.
The big attractions this year are Bounce About Northwest, which is bringing several bouncy houses for children, and Ampire Amusements, which is bringing bungee jumping to the fair for all ages. The attractions are expected to be crowd favorites, and the bungee jump is a modern take on the long-time extreme sport.
“It isn’t a bungee jump like jumping off of stuff, but it’s one that you are in a harness and bounce around, and if you’re any type that likes to do flips [or that kind of] stuff, you’re able to do flips,” Monohon said.
Entertainment will consist of the ever-so-popular Magician Jeff Evans, Illusionist Brian Ledbetter, Reptile Isle and Ring of Torti, Ventriloquist Jerry Breeden, The Throw Zone with Jeremiah Johnson, and several bands.
Headlining music shows this year are:
Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.: Humptulips
Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.: Dog Walkers
Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.: Jessica Lynne Witty Country Western
Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.: Brewers Grade
Judging will begin on Aug. 24 for beef, horses, and goats, Aug. 25 for swine and horses, Aug. 26 for dairy cattle and sheep, and conclude on Aug. 27 with the livestock auction for the 4-H members and FFA members.
Due to a bird flu outbreak in the state that was first identified in Pacific County, chickens and fowl will not be at the fair, but the shows will continue with poster board presentations. Rabbits will also be only shown via poster board presentations due to a case of rabbit hemorrhagic disease found in Rochester. The disease has decimated wild rabbit populations elsewhere on the West Coast.
One of the intriguing draws at the fair each year is the fantastic food, and this year will be packed with food vendors. The annual cowboy breakfast by the Youth Livestock Auction and Pacific County 4-H Fundraiser will be held daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be open before the fair.
Food vendors will include the Willapa Valley Boosters Club, the Egg Roll Express, Big Rivers Sweets, Lola’s Cupcakery, Tony’s Ynot Italian Ice, Dippin’dots Ice Cream Delights, La Chispita, The Yellow Deli, Chinook Indian Nation salmon, Third Street Bakery and Bistro, and the Raymond Booster Club and newcomers Kona Ice and Wild Pines Coffee.
Fair admission is similar to last year, with day passes starting at $5 for students and senior citizens and $7 for adults 18-plus. Season passes are also available for $10 for all four days.
“There will be a lot of fun stuff for people to do,” Monohon said. “We are coming back to an almost normal, knock on wood.”
