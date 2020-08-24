MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is one of the most popular annual traditions in the county, but the public health risk of covid-19 put an abrupt end to the 124th fair. The cancellation though hasn’t deterred Fair Manager Bill Monohon from putting on a small event this coming weekend.
Besides bumming out fans of the north county event, the cancellation also presented an issue for the fair itself — if it doesn’t use its 2020 state funding, it won’t qualify for funding in 2021.
“There are only two or maybe three fairs, in the early spring, that … actually had fairs,” Monohon said. “So then, they would get all the money [next year]. They are thinking ‘because we gave you this money this year and you’re not having a fair, you should be saving it.’”
However, according to Monohon, most of the 2020 state funding has already been spent on utilities and wages, meaning there won’t be enough to roll over to next year. One catch he was informed of though, is that if the county is able to hold a virtual or drive-through fair event, that may be enough to qualify for funding in 2021.
In steps some creativity
One of the biggest goals for Monohon was finding a way to hold an auction for 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members who spent nearly the last year raising their livestock. After county commissioner approval, a virtual auction was designed and will begin on Friday, Aug. 28, and will feature cattle, sheep, swine, pullets and turkeys.
The following morning on Saturday, Aug. 29 the fair will hold the second of three legs of the 2020 pandemic-strewn fair with a drive-through event featuring a crochet exhibit from Diane Hunt that will include blankets, afghans, and much more. Also along the route will be a photography exhibit by Linda Lee Smith that will include photography of wildlife, rivers, waterfalls and other subjects.
“I’ve also got the floral gals involved and the gardens clubs and stuff,” Monohon said. “They’re calling all their different people and clubs and stuff and they’re going to bring in flowers and set up that day [too]. So we will have a bunch of flowers. Then they’re just going to go to the Willapa Care Center and Alder House afterward and take them bouquets of flowers — which I think is a great idea.”
The third leg of the fair will finish off the weekend on Saturday, Aug. 29 with an online magic show at 7 p.m. via Zoom performed by Jeff Evans, who is a familiar magician to fairgoers. The event will be sponsored and moderated by Monohon.
The link for the magic show will be made available on the Pacific County Fair Facebook page. It will also be recorded for later viewing and made available on the fairs’ new website once it’s finished.
In one way and out another
The drive-through event will have one entrance and one exit. Fairgoers will enter near the fair main office and exit on the other side of the grounds near the Willapa Valley High School parking lot. Monohon expects to have a crochet-covered car out in front of the fairgrounds to signal the entrance just in case anyone gets confused.
Weather dependent, the exhibits will either be out in the bright and sunny day or undercover due to soggy weather. Whichever the case, Monohon said fair officials have plans in place to make sure the route is well put together and “smooth sailing.”
“We will have it rain or shine,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be nice.”
Non-traditional, but something
While Monohon admits the fair isn’t quite what everyone would have envisioned eight months ago, he wants to at least create something to get residents out and get their minds off the ongoing pandemic. And he wants to help make sure the fair has enough funding for its whopping 125th year in 2021.
“We are going to make it a day. I think the state said ‘Anything you do as long as there are seven people, that’s considered an active event.’ Even if I have to get seven different vehicles to drive through here several times because nobody has come, I’ll do it,” Monohon joked.
