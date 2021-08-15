Long-anticipated data from the 2020 Census arrived last week for Pacific County and the rest of the nation, showing that Washington’s southwestern-most county is experiencing growth it hasn’t seen in a century.
The county’s population grew by 11.7% from 2010-20, increasing from 20,920 to 23,365 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s the most the county has grown in a single decade in 100 years, when the population grew by 18.8% from 1910-20. The 2,445 people added over the past decade is the most raw growth the county has witnessed in a 10-year period since the logging/fishing boom times of the 1900s, when more than 6,500 new residents were added.
Pacific County was the 12th-fastest growing county in Washington over the past decade, despite having stagnant growth in the first half of the 2010s. The population grew in 37 of the state’s 39 counties, and grew by 10% or greater in 19 counties, defying national trends that saw large swaths of rural counties in the country shedding residents.
In neighboring Washington counties, Wahkiakum County grew by 11.2%, Lewis County grew by 8.9%, and Grays Harbor County grew by 3.9%. Oregon’s Clatsop County grew by 10.9%, the fastest it’s grown since the 1970s, with Astoria growing by 7.4%, Warrenton growing by nearly 26%, Seaside growing by about 10%, and Cannon Beach shrinking by almost 12%.
Redistricting is next
Data from the census is used on an annual basis in determining the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funds to communities throughout the country. The data is also used to determine elected representation at the federal and state level, as well as how congressional and legislative district boundaries are drawn each decade.
The bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission met on Aug. 16, the first time since receiving the community-specific Census data. At a July meeting, the commissioners announced a timeline for releasing drafts of their proposed maps for the state’s 49 legislative and 10 congressional districts. The legislative maps are set to be released by Sept. 21, and the congressional maps by Sept. 28.
Each commissioner will release their own proposed maps, and then the work will begin for the commissioners to come to a consensus on legislative and congressional maps that at least three of the four voting members support. If a majority of the voting members cannot agree on new maps by the Nov. 15 Constitutional deadline, the state Supreme Court assumes the responsibility and has until March 1 of next year to adopt their own maps.
Peninsula source of growthA look under the hood, however, shows a sharp imbalance in growth between Pacific County communities since 2010, with most of the county’s gains coming from the Long Beach Peninsula. In the Long Beach-North Beach Peninsula County Census Division (CCD) — which covers all peninsula communities — the population grew by 20.3%, from 9,107 to 10,955 people. The rest of the county CCDs — including Chinook, Naselle and north county communities — grew by just 5.1%, from 11,813 to 12,410 people.
The Raymond CCD — which includes South Bend, Tokeland, Bay Center and other communities in the county’s northern one-third tier — grew 6.2% to 8,385 in 2020, up from 7,892 in the previous census.
With growth of 2.9%, the Willapa Valley CCD was third in rate of increase, with a population gain of 47 over the course of 10 years to 1,648 in 2020.
The Naselle CCD, which the Census Bureau defines to include Chinook, was the county’s slowest-growing census area. Its population expanded 2.5% and it added 57 residents in a decade to attain a 2020 population of 2,377.
On the Washington coast, only Ocean Shores in Grays Harbor County experienced growth directly comparable to that on the Long Beach Peninsula, with a population increase of 20.5% between 2010 and 2020 to a total of 6,728.
Housing disparityThe peninsula’s red-hot housing market — and the increased difficulty for local working-class residents to become homeowners — has been well-documented in recent years, and the new Census data further reinforces that narrative.
There were a total of 9,862 housing units in the Long Beach-North Beach Peninsula CCD in 2020, up 6.8% from 2010 but well below the 20.3% growth rate the peninsula experienced over that same span.
In 2010, not even half of the total housing units in the CCD were occupied — just 49.5% were, compared to 50.5% that were vacant. That figure did increase over the decade, to 54.6% of housing units being occupied vs. 45.4% that are vacant. Overall, the number of housing units that were occupied in 2020 vs. 2010 grew by 17.8%, from 4,568 to 5,381. The occupancy rate is higher than 75% in each of the other three CCDs in Pacific County.
On the peninsula, there are 1.11 people per housing unit in 2020 — whether occupied or vacant. There are 1.9 people per housing unit in the Naselle CCD, 2 people per housing unit in the Raymond CCD and 2.24 people per housing unit in the Willapa Valley CCD.
County grows more diverseLike much of the country, Pacific County’s population grew more diverse as well in the 2010s. In 2010, the share of the non-Hispanic white population in the county stood at 87.4%. By 2020, the share of the white-alone population had fallen to 81.8%, even though the county’s white population increased by 818 people — or 4.5% — over the decade, to 19,104 people.
Meanwhile, the share of the Hispanic population in the county grew from 8 to 9.4%. There are 2,196 Hispanics living in Pacific County, up 30.9% — or 519 people — from 2010. And of the 2,445 new residents added in the 2010s, 21.2% were Hispanic.
The share of the county’s multiracial population also soared over the decade, up to 8.4% in 2020 after sitting at 3.4% in 2010. The share of people who identify as Native American, or as Native American and another race group, jumped from 4.5 to 6% in the county, ranking sixth out of 39 counties in Washington.
Overall, people of color represent 18.2% of the county population, 33.4% of the state population and 42.7% of the U.S. population.
