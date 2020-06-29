Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Terry A. Burch — Failure to transfer title with 45 days, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Crystal M. Freeman — Theft third, two warrants failure to comply non-traffic, assault third, burglary second, fugitive from justice.
April L. Handke — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Stanley C. Lapinoja — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license third-degree.
Michael D. Maul — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Danielle P. Northrop — Theft of motor vehicle.
Matthew J. Stone — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with domestic violence report.
Cody A. Williams — No charge listed.
Gina M. Wilson — Domestic violence harassment.
