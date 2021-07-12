SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Joshua M. Blaine — Driving under the influence of intoxicants felony.
Hugh G. Geddes — Fugitive from justice.
Tara R. Joyce — Resisting arrest, assault third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Leonard R. King Jr. — Criminal trespassing second-degree, assault third-degree.
Christopher N. Mortensen — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Zachary L. Myhres — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Nels E. Petersen — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, taking motor vehicle without permission second, recreational fishing first-degree, recreational fish second rule violating possession, fishing without license or card.
