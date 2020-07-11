SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain resigned July 9 with an effective date of Aug. 3, citing unspecified "personal and professional reasons."
He said the prosecutor's office "is well positioned to continue to serve our community." He expressed thanks for the opportunity to serve in elective office.
McClain has two years remaining in his second four-year term. He was first elected in November 2014, defeating his former boss, then-Prosecutor David Burke, by a 59 to 41% margin. Before running for the top job, as Burke's assistant McClain managed the successful murder prosecution of businessman Brian Brush. McClain was re-elected in 2018 by a similar margin versus challenger Pam Nogueira Maneman.
In announcing his resignation to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, McClain wrote "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pacific County. I have been privileged to work with an exceptional team and we have brought significant advancements to our local criminal justice system which will have a lasting impact: Children's Advocacy Center and Multi-Disciplinary Team, which will long-serve the physically and sexually abused children of Pacific County; enacting the Mental Health Diversions Program, to ensure those with mental illness receive treatment instead of languishing in our jail; and technological advancements such as a case management system at no expense to the taxpayers."
County Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe said on July 11 that McClain's decision came as a surprise. He praised McClain's efforts to find ways of reforming offenders. At this point, county commissioners are awaiting a legal opinion about how to fill the upcoming prosecutor vacancy.
