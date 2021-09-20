SOUTH BEND — Departing after little over a year, Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam submitted his formal resignation to Pacific County Commissioners on Sept. 17. He will continue to fill the role in coming weeks while the county looks to fill the vacancy.
Haslam was appointed prosecutor in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former elected prosecutor Mark McClain. He was first hired in 2018 by McClain to serve as deputy prosecutor and coroner before being selected to be McClain’s successor by Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe.
The past year has seen its ups and downs in the prosecutor’s office, with his appointment being marked by the covid-19 pandemic. He found ways to adapt his office to pandemic-related disruptions and worked to lead the Pacific County justice system onto a new path.
Haslam chose to evaluate every case independently with his staff to determine if a firm hand or rehabilitation were in the best interest of the communities he served.
Haslam said he is leaving primarily for personal reasons and to be closer to family.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Pacific County prosecutor for the last year,” Haslam said. “I have cherished my time here; this is a truly special community and place. I look forward to working with my office and the county commissioners to ensure a smooth transition to my successor.”
Due to his busy schedule, he was not available to give an in-depth interview but has agreed to speak about his departure for the Sept. 29 edition of the Observer.
Ethics violations were self evident in his actions and words.
