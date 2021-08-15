The Pacific County Board of Commissioners is looking for feedback on fireworks ahead of a public hearing on the issue next week.
To help gather information from throughout Pacific County, the county has partnered with a professional survey data firm to compile the results of a 10-question online survey. The survey can be found at https://s.surveyplanet.com/9kcwkzez.
The survey asks a number of questions about fireworks, including whether you would like to see current regulations continue, would like to see the sale and use of fireworks limited, or see the sale and use of fireworks banned within the county. Zip code disclosure is required, and the survey also asks whether you are a full-time or part-time resident, if you personally participate in fireworks celebrations, and where you think fireworks should be allowed to be discharged.
Survey responses must be submitted by midnight on Aug. 19, when they will be tabulated and sent to the county commissioners by an Aug. 20 deadline. On Aug. 24, the commissioners are hosting a public hearing at 10 a.m. about proposed changes to the county’s fireworks ordinance.
To listen or participate in the hearing, tune into https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406 at 10 a.m. next Tuesday. The Observer will have coverage of any new developments on the fireworks issue, which is eliciting a countywide response.
